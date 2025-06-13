Battling Carmen U14s lose out to Cookstown in League Final

Cookstown 2-17 Carrickmore 5-5

ANYONE who was at Plunkett Park in Pomeroy on Sunday morning were treated to a brilliant spectacle as Cookstown claimed the Grade 1 U14 League title at the expense of Carrickmore.

The young Father Rocks players certainly did it the hard way as they had to come from ten points down at the end of the opening quarter after Carrickmore had blitzed them. To their credit they reduced the deficit to two points at thebreak and went ahead early in the second half.

Typical of Carrickmore sides though the St.Colmcilles hit back with a 4 th goal as the lead changed hands again. It was anybody’s game but a second Cookstown goal proved decisive as they opened up a match winning lead although they had to soak up a lot of pressure in the closing stages as Carrickmore threw everything at them.

The St.Colmcilles were out of the traps quickly with points from Cathaoir Gormley and Gearoid McElhatton before Gormley fired to the net in the 7th minute.

The impressive Mattie Coyle then opened Cookstown’s account but Gormley then struck for a second major before midfielder Shea Martin got another goal to leave it 3-2 to 0-1 at the end of the opening quarter.

Prematch favourites Cookstown looked to be in trouble but they played their way into the gamer. Team Captain Jake Mulligan and Coyle had a brace each with Michael Heron, Tiernan Lagan and Aodhan Rushe also on target as they reeled off seven unanswered points.

Just before the break Carrickmore counter attacked for the hard-working Lorcan Dobbs to score their 4 th goal but Lagan responded in kind in the next attack before a Coyle point left it 4-2 to 1-9.

Lagan landed a trio of superb points within four minute of the restart to put Cookstown ahead for the first time but Dobbs showed great strength and skill to get past a number of challenges along the endline before smashing in his second goal of the contest.

Eoin Daly then left three between the sides before Cookstown enjoyed another purple patch. Mulligan landed a two pointer from out on the left wing and he scored another free with Coyle on target again either side of a goal from midfielder Rory Rushe.

Cookstown failed to score in the remaining twelve minutes as they were forced to defend with Riley Cooke, David Dudek, JJ Coyle and Brian Dudek putting in good shifts. The real hero though was keeper Aden McKeever who pulled off three outstanding saves to keep Carrickmore at bay despite points from Martin and Daly.

Scorers

Cookstown: Tiernan Lagan 1-4, Mattie Coyle 0-6 (1F), Jake Mulligan 0-5 (1 x 2pt, 2F), Rory Rushe 1-0, Michael Heron 0-1, Aodhan Rushe 0-1

Carrickmore: Cathaoir Gormley 2-1, Lorcan Dobbs 2-0, Shea Martin, 1-1, Eoin Daly 0-2 (1F), Gearoid McElhatton 0-1

Referee: Mark Nugent, Donaghmore