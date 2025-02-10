Battling hurlers are downed by the Royals in the league

Tyrone 2-14 Meath 2-22

A DETERMINED effort by the Tyrone hurlers throughout their third round clash fell just short of earning them a vital victory in their Division Two campaign as wind advantage conspired against them in the closing stages at Garvaghey on Sunday.

But team manager, Stephen McGarry and the Red Hand players will take numerous positives from this game. They ran Meath close for most of the seventy minutes, while the introduction of new players is beginning to yield dividends.

Advertisement

Tyrone still have several out injured. Nevertheless, the displays of Mickey Coyle, Fionn Corry and Francie Hurson in defence, Corey Bell at midfield and Aidan Woods up front augurs well for the future.

It will be a very tough climax to the competition. Tyrone now have to play Down next in Ballycran, then they host Kerry before concluding their campaign against Kildare away. So, there will be little room for error in either of those three matches.

The evidence presented here against Meath did produce positive, although they were sufficient to record a first win. Instead, the three opening matches against Derry, Donegal and now the Royal county have proven disappointing.

Meath started strongest in this game, despite playing against the wind. Points from Evan Fitzgerald, Jack Regan and Daire Shine edged them ahead, as Tyrone took time to settle despite the determined defensive efforts of Dean Rafferty, Mickey Coyle and Fionn Devlin.

Ciaran Magill opened the home team’s account and they proceeded to make their mark up front. Aidan Kelly’s accuracy from frees and plays was proving crucial as further scores from Mickey Little and Kelly brought them level at 0-6 each at the end of the first quarter.

More important was the workrate of the team, and especially in the defence. Time and again, Fionn Corry, Dean Rafferty and Mickey Coyle made important interceptions,and their long clearances created opportunities up front.

But Daire Shine was working well as a sweeper and Tyrone just couldn’t find a way through. Then a goal from Nickey Potterton put Meath 1-7 to 0-6 ahead, and matters were looking bad for the Red Hands at that stage.

Advertisement

They stuck to their task, though, hooking, blocking and tackling with determination and consistency. Points from Tiernan Morgan and Mickey Little reduced the deficit to just two points and the outlook was definitely brighter.

A goal then from Keifer Morgan really gave them hope. He fired home after a long ball into the danger area from Aidan Kelly.Moments later Kellyhimeself edged Tyrone 1-9 to 1-8 ahead at the interval and with everything to play for on the resumption.

Tyrone knew that matters would be a lot tougher on the resumption. They didn’t get any easier, either when Cian Rogers,Nickey Potterton and Evan Fitzgerald all hit points to leave themselves in a good position.

The game subsequently followed a familiar pattern. On each occasion that Tyrone threatened to get close, Meath momentarily upped their game. But that didn’t prevent the Red Hands of living in hope of finishing of a good rally.

Evan Fitzgerald and a brace from Jack Regan extended the Meath lead to five points.

However,Aidan Kelly kept Tyrone very much in contention entering the close stages.

Their hopes were transformed by a second goal. A long ball into the danger area by Aidan Kelly was snapped on by Ciaran Magill who pulled to the net. Ciaran Magill and Aidan Kelly added further points, but Meath slickness and hurling skillensured that they looked capable of respondin emphatically.

Almost as soon as Tyrone had scored at one end to leave only three between the teams, Meath responded with a goal of their own. It came courtesy of Evan Fitzgerald who raced through to seal the victory and the points at Garvaghey.

Scorers

Tyrone – Aidan Kelly 0-10 10f, Mickey Little 0-2, Kiefer Morgan 1-0, Tiernan Morgan 0-1, Ciaran Magill 0-1.

Meath – Jack Regan 0-11 4f, Evan Fitzgerald 1-3, Nickey Potterton 1-2, Cian Rogers 0-2, James Kelly 0-1, Daire Shine 0-1, Joey Cole 0-1, Darren O’Higgins 0-1.

Teams

Tyrone- Conall Molloy,Fionn Corry, Dean Rafferty, Michael Coyle, Francie Hurson, Fionn Devlin, Tiernan Morgan, Turlough Mullin, Correy Bell, Aidan Kelly, Ciaran Magill,Kiefer Morgan,Aidan Woods,Michael Little, Branan Molloy. Subs – Mark McCann for A Woods, Conall McKee for T Mullin, Lorcan Devlin for C Bell, Ronan Maguire for B Molloy, Cian McGuigan for K Morgan.

Meath – Philip O’Brien, Jarlath Ennis, Mickey Burke, Ben Holden, James Kelly, Daire Shine, Simon Ennis, James Cooke, Joey Cole, Evan Fitzgerald, James Toher, Kris Gorman,Nicky Potterton, Jack Regan,Cian Rogers. Subs – Mickey Cole for C Rogers, Maigh Dearmhai for B Holden, Kyle Donnelly for M Burke.