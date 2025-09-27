Belief high in the Edendork camp ahead of Carmen clash-Conlan

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

By Niall Gartland

EDENDORK will be hoping for a repeat of two years ago when they renew acquaintances with Carrickmore in this Sunday’s quarter-final at Pomeroy.

Advertisement

They met in a surprisingly one-sided first-round encounter at the very same venue in September 2023, running out 1-14 to 0-4 victors on a forgettable day for Carmen.

What bearing that match has on this Sunday remains to be seen, but Edendork have enjoyed a productive season and edged Dromore in an entertaining championship opener a fortnight ago.

That match stood in contrast a facile showing against Ardboe in their solitary championship run-out last year, and their experienced midfielder Harry Óg Conlan says confidence in the camp is high ahead of Sunday’s quarter-final showdown.

“We’d a lot of injuries last season, and this year we had a much better league campaign, and there’s a lot more belief within the squad. Getting over the Dromore game should stand to us well in the next round.”

“We were delighted with the win over Dromore, and we knew it was going to go right down to the wire.

”We weren’t expecting to win by three or four or five points. It was always going to be very, very tight. We went right to the final whistle and managed to get over the line.”

Tyrone trio Darren McCurry, Niall Morgan and Conn Kilpatrick were certainly influential against Dromore, and that’s to be expected, but they’re also showing that they’re much more than their flagship names.

Advertisement

“Brian [McGuckin] has come in and blooded a lot of the young lads, Fiachra [Nelis], wee Paddy [McLernon] who was fantastic coming down the stretch, Cormac Mallaghan. It’s really helped the older boys who have been around the squad this last number of years, they’ve brought that energy and it helps everything.