Beragh boss buzzing about team’s progress

MIRRORING their impressive off field facilities with similar growth and progress on it is the aim for Beragh boss Noel Slane as the club season enters the closing straight.

The Red Knights have enjoyed a superb Division Two campaign thus far, winning nine of their ten league games, that only loss coming against the runaway leaders Clonoe.

The latest victory occurred last Friday night when Conor Owens popped over a last ditch free at St Mary’s Park to seal a hard-fought 0-9 to 0-8 success against fellow promotion pushers Owen Roes.

Advertisement

The result copper-fastened Beragh’s second position in the table, with just five rounds of matches to go, and Noel Slane certainly appreciated the importance of the outcome.

“ It was a massive game. We are just above them in the league table. Momentum is a big thing and we have been on a winning streak. We haven’t been beaten since the Clonoe game. It’s probably the best record Beragh has had in twenty or so years, so all credit to the boys.

“ Owen Roes are a very well organised team. They came with a game plan. We knew what they were going to come and do and they did it really well. They are always very difficult to play against and break down.

“ It was definitely a high stakes game. Everyone is looking at Clonoe thinking that they might do the double and so whoever finishes in second place might have an opportunity to go up.”

Inevitably given it was a battle of second vs third, there was little to choose between the sides on Friday, with the teams locked together on the scoreboard on six different occasions. Slane praised the attitude and determination of his troops to see the job through.

“ It wasn’t one for the faint-hearted. I think everybody involved was absorbed in the contest. You could hear the crowd get into it. It was just one of those games where everybody gave everything. To Owen Roes credit they left absolutely everything out on the pitch. They tried to take the game to us up to the end.

“ But we have come out the right side of every tight game so far this year. There is unbelievable spirit. Oran Treacy’s turnover at the very end which won the free, he had no god given right to win the ball. That sums us up, in those clutch moments we have come out the better of them. It might have been a narrow victory but we were just delighted to get the win.”

Advertisement

While everyone pitched in for Beragh, no doubt one of the real stars was centre-half back and captain Cathal Owens who really led by example with his searing bursts from his central defensive berth. Slane is well aware of his importance to the team set-up.

“ Cathal is the club captain and a brilliant player. He is a super line breaker coming from deep and he brings real momentum and purpose to our game. There was three or four key points when they were building and you could see him reading the play a few times when they were looking to break. I think he really played a captain’s role and lifted everybody and gave us that belief that we could get the winning scores.”

Carrickmore native Slane has formed a solid management team, with the likes of former Beragh and Tyrone favourite Terry McKenna among those patrolling the sidelines. Noel is impressed by the ambition of all involved.

“ I’m obviously a blow in from Carrickmore but I am so impressed by the people at the club-the likes of Terry, Jet (Treacy), Dom, Brian, Sean Owens- they all want to drive the club forward. A lot of them were part of the last Division One Beragh team so they have real ambition. The facilities are second to none- the new stand, clubrooms, gym- they are all the mark and quality of a Division One team and they want to try and fulfil that potential on the field.

“ But we are just going to try and keep winning every game as it comes along. We are treating every team with the utmost respect. We will stay humble, keep working hard and not get ahead of ourselves. It’s Killeeshil next up. We have gained nothing yet, we just have to take it one game at a time.”