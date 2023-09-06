Beragh finish in runners-up spot in Division Two

ALL-COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION TWO

Beragh 1-12 Gortin 1-7

BERAGH made sure of runners up spot in Division Two thanks to this victory over a Gortin side who won’t be dragged into the relegation playoffs despite this defeat.

Paddy McCullagh and Martin Rodgers had early points for their respective sides before the former bagged a Gortin goal. Conor Owens though raised a green flag for the Red Knights and added a point as the hosts took a slender 1-4 to 1-3 lead to the changing rooms.

It was much better from Beragh in the second half as they made more use of the possession that came their way. The reliable Owens and Martin Rodgers both hit a brace each and there was a good contribution from Oran Treacy as well who finished with three points. Eoghan McGarvey kicked three of Gortin’s four second half points but his efforts proved to be in vain.

Rock fightback

Rock 2-13 Killeeshil 1-13

KILLEESHIL now can’t escape the relegation playoffs after they lost by three points away to Rock on a day when they looked set for victory at the break when holding a commanding advantage.

The St.Mary’s were in fine form in the opening period and they greeted the short whistle 1-9 to 0-5 in front with Ciaran O’Neill getting their goal and Tomas Hoy, Packie McMullan and Jason Doyle among their points.

The second half proved to be a totally different story however despite Hoy taking his personal haul to 0-6. Conor McGarrity and Thomas Mackle both found the net for Rock with Peter Loughran, Mark Ward and Aidan McGarrity all weighing in with a number of points as they staged a superb comeback.

Harps on top in thriller

Clogher 2-15 Stewartstown 5-14

WITH little at stake for both sides at St.Patrick’s Park the shackles were thrown off and it resulted in a high scoring and entertaining encounter between Clogher and Stewartstown.

Conor Quinn struck for an early goal for the Harps but that score was cancelled out by Fergal McKenna before the visitors raised another green flag via James Campbell. Points from Conor Shields and Cillian Barkey had Clogher in front but Stewartstown drew level at the break thanks t scores from Cathal and Gareth Devlin.

Clogher had the opening four points of the second half with Darren McCarron getting a brace but back came Stewartstown with 1-2 from Gareth Devlin. The visitors now had the bit between their teeth and further goals from Cumhai O’Neill and Tiernan Rush helped them establish a match winning advantage.

McHugh runs riot again

Strabane 1-8 Aghyaran 4-18

FOR the second week running the on fire Ronan McHugh weighed in with a brilliant personal haul of 3-7 as Aghyaran secured an emphatic victory over Strabane at Sigerson Park.

This was a meeting between two sides at opposite ends of the table and it showed with the St.Davogs always in control. It was Strabane though who got the opening goal through Ethan Corry but points from Tommy Dolan, Ethan McHugh and Ronan McHugh, coupled with a goal from the latter, left it 1-9 to 1-2 at the interval.

Any hope that the Sigersons had of mounting a comeback ended five minutes into the second half when Ethan McHugh got goal number three. Oran McGrath and Haydn McNamee did hit a trio of points each for the hosts but there was no stopping McHugh as he completed his hat-trick with another two majors in the final quarter.

Rampant Barrys

Derrylaughan 1-23 Kildress 0-7

THE fading hopes of Kildress making the promotion playoffs came to an end at the Loughshore on Sunday afternoon when the under strength visitors were no match for a rampant Kevin Barrys outfit.

The game was already over as a contest by the break with the winners establishing a healthy 1-14 to 0-3 advantage. James Donnelly, Ciaran Gervin, Tomas Carney and Brian Kennedy were among their points with Donnelly also firing in a 21st minute goal. Philip Lennon and Mattie McGuigan were on target for the Wolfe Tones.

McGuigan, Cormac Loughran and Tyrone Masters attacker Damien Kelly got the second half points for Kildress but it was a damage limitation exercise at that stage. Donnelly took his personal haul to 1-5 with Gervin, Carney, Kennedy and Ciaran Quinn finishing up with 0-13 between them.

Home advantage counts

Owen Roes 2-9 Naomh Eoghan 1-9

OWEN Roes kept alive their hopes of making the promotion playoffs as they held off a stern challenge from Naomh Eoghan at Glenmornan.

The first half proved to be an uneventful affair with scores proving difficult to come by and the sides locked together, 1-2 to 0-5. Owen Roes’ goal came from the penalty spot courtesy of Peter Kirk with Ryan Devine and Ronan McNulty getting their points, Eoin Devine with three for the visitors with Piaras McSorley also on target.

Two minutes into the second half Dabhog McNamee scored a Naomh Eoghan goal but three minutes later Owen Roes midfielder Tony Devine cancelled that out at the other end of the field.

Niall McAleer added a brace of points and while Conor Langan did likewise for the visitors it was substitute Stephen Harper who made a telling impact for the winners with three crucial scores.

Plunketts into playoffs

Pomeroy 1-11 Moy 0-12

POMEROY made sure of their place in the promotion playoffs when Ryan Loughran’s second half goal proved crucial at Plunkett Park against visiting Moy.

There was little between the two sides throughout and this result also means that Moy need something from their last game to make sure of the playoffs themselves. Loughran, Kieran McGeary, Hugh Pat McGeary and Jude Campbell had first half points for the Plunketts with Ryan Coleman and Michael Conroy on target for Moy.

Indeed Coleman and Conroy proved to be the visitors only marksmen on the day with half a dozen points each. Either side of Loughran’s goal Pomeroy had points from Ryan Begley and Ronan Duffin as they did just enough to get over the line.