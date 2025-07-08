Beragh open daylight on Aghyaran late on

Beragh 3-16 Aghyaran 3-4

TWO goals in the space of a minute put the gloss on a fully-deserved 12-point win for Beragh at St Mary’s Park against an Aghyaran side who had hauled themselves to within a point with 16 minutes to go, after trailing by six.

This was a high octane Division Two contest that saw the Knights concede three goals with Eoin McHugh getting a brace as they really gave themselves a chance. The attacking half backs of Beragh: Sean Mc Cann and Ben Mc Sorley caused serious damage with Conor Owens the perfect foil for them in a well-organised attack.

The visitors had their moments too. Ronan McHugh was tireless while Eoghan and Ethan McHugh showed real guts, but it wasn’t enough for them in the end.

Aghyaran got off to a flier when Ronan McHugh collected from Eoghan McHugh’s quick pass and drilled the ball to the home net; the St Davog’s goalkeeper Niall Hilley’s initial clearance having set the wheels in motion.

The hosts got on the scoreboard within seven minutes with Martin Rodgers firing over after good build up play. They built on that score with two further points from Conor Owens, and a pointed free from Rodgers when the ball was moved forward. Oisin Donnelly also tested the crossbar as Beragh pressed the visitors well up the park.

On the turn of the quarter it was Beragh who had carved out several openings; Hilley was called into action as Rodgers sent Owens through for a fifth point. Aghyaran’s day got worse as a sweeping move from the back produced a Beragh goal. Niall Owens worked the ball through the centre to Johnny Campbell and then on to attacking full back Tiernan McCrystal, whose cross was pushed to the net by Donnelly.

All the St Davog’s could muster in their limited attacks was a well executed two pointer from Ethan McHugh and a Ronan McHugh free, while the home side dictated the narrative throughout the remainder of the half. Jack Campbell worked the ball through for a Niall Owens point with Rodgers and Owens also on target as the hosts led by five at the break.

Beragh pushed that lead out to six on the restart with Owens eventually scoring after getting the move started. But just when they looked like driving home their advantage they were rocked back with a second St Davog’s goal.

Ronan McLaughlin’s long ball went out to ‘Dumbo’ McHugh whose cross from the right was bravely-steered to the net by Eoghan McHugh at the back post.

Ronan Mc Hugh added a free and while Owens launched a massive two pointer it was Aghyaran who had the head of steam, a third goal cutting the gap to one. Ciaran Mc Glinchey and Cormac McHugh combined for Eoghan to again rise well to palm the ball past Johnny Owens in the home goal.

They went close again with ten minutes left but that was that, as Beragh reenergised with a beautifully-crafted Callum Corrigan point. Several wides alongside points from Owens and talisman McCann signalled their dominance with Campbell’s point leaving a five point gap.

There was no let up by the hosts as they took advantage of the Aghyaran press. Caught twice in a minute there was little an isolated Hilley could do as Conor McNamee’s angled pass sent Owens in for a goal, quickly followed by a third from Corrigan, again worked in by the creative hosts. Owens sealed an excellent night for himself with the final point in the closing stages.

Scorers

Beragh: Conor Owens 1-8 (1t/p) Callum Corrigan 1-1, Martin Rodgers 0-3, Oisin Donnelly, Niall Owens, Sean Mc Cann, Jack Campbell 0-1 each

Aghyaran: Eoghan Mc Hugh 2-0, Ronan Mc Hugh 1-2, Ethan Mc Hugh 0-2 (1t/p)

Teams

Beragh: Johnny Owens, Matthew Mc Cartan, Tiernan Mc Crystal, Callum Corrigan, Sean Mc Cann, Seamus Grant, Ben Mc Sorley, Patrick Meenagh, Cathal Owens, Conor Owens, Johnny Campbell, Matthew Mc Sorley, Niall Owens, Oisin Donnelly, Martin Rodgers: Fiachra Donnelly For Mc Cartan, Conor Mc Namee For N Owens

Aghyaran: Niall Hilley, Alex Dolan, Cormac Mc Hugh, Thomas Dolan, Caolan Mc Ginty, Ciaran Mc Glinchey, Kevin Penrose, Diarmaid Mc Hugh, Ronan Mc Laughlin, Conor Mc Hugh, Eoghan Mc Hugh, Tiarnan Mc Sorley, Ethan Mc Hugh, Ronan Mc Hugh, Benny Gallen :Subs Ronan Mc Namee For Mc Hugh,

Referee: Stephen McBride.