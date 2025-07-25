Beragh Red Knights to host Golf Classic

AFTER nearly a decade, the Beragh Red Knights GAA Club is thrilled to announce the return of its much-anticipated Golf Classic, taking place on Friday, August 1, at Omagh Golf Course.

This promises to be a fantastic day out for all involved, bringing together club members, supporters, and the wider community for a day of sport, fun, and fundraising.

The club is incredibly grateful to its main sponsors for their generous support in making this event possible. A heartfelt thank you goes to Share Energy, Concrete Plus, Mulligan Engineering, and McAleer and Sons. Their continued backing of Beragh club’s efforts, both on and off the field, is deeply appreciated and plays a vital role.

A special word of thanks also goes to Form Builders Ltd, who have kindly sponsored the course for the day. Their support ensures that the event will be held in top-class conditions and adds a professional touch to what is sure to be a memorable occasion.

The club would also like to extend its sincere thanks to all our hole sponsors, green sponsors, and tee box sponsors. Their contributions are essential to the success of this fundraiser, and the club encourages everyone to keep an eye on its social media channels, where it will be highlighting and celebrating each of our valued sponsors.

All money raised from the Golf Classic will go directly towards the continued development of Beragh Red Knights. These funds are vital in helping us enhance our facilities, support our teams, and maintain our role as a vibrant hub for the entire Beragh community.

If you’d like to be part of this special day, we are now welcoming entries for four-ball teams. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking for a great day out with friends, this is a brilliant opportunity to enjoy a round of golf while supporting your local club. To register your team or to find out more, please get in touch with Conor McNamee on 07926 941024. Spaces are limited, so early booking is highly recommended!

The club look forward to seeing many familiar faces – and some new ones – on the fairways of Omagh Golf Course. Let’s make August 1 a day to remember!