Beragh’s Eilish is Young Volunteer of the Month

Twenty-three-year-old Eilish O’Neill from Beragh Red Knights has been awarded the Translink Ulster GAA Young Volunteer of the Month award for August 2025.

The award is presented each month to young volunteers whose efforts best demonstrate the volunteering ethos and community spirit of the GAA.

From coaching the Beragh All-Stars Games For All and underage teams, to playing with the senior ladies’ football side, Eilish gives countless hours to her club with incredible energy and enthusiasm.

Her dedication and warmth have made a lasting impact on the Beragh All-Stars team. Eilish’s positive rapport with every child creates a welcoming and inclusive environment where participants feel valued and inspired.

She has also shown outstanding leadership in helping to organise events in her club that encourage other volunteers to get involved with Games For All.

Presenting Eilish with her award, Ulster GAA President Michael Geoghegan said:

“Eilish truly embodies the values of dedication, inclusivity and volunteerism. She has consistently gone above and beyond to enhance the Gaelic Games experience for every member of the Beragh club.

Eilish’s enthusiasm and hard work have made a real difference, inspiring others to get involved and contribute in their own way. I congratulate her and all the young nominees this month who are shining examples in their local GAA clubs.”

Sean Falls, Service Delivery Manager at Translink said:

“On behalf of Translink, I’d like to congratulate Eilish on being named this month’s GAA Young Volunteer of the Month. Her time, energy and commitment to her local club have made a real difference, not just within the team, but across the wider community.

Young people like Eilish show the power of volunteering in strengthening connections and creating opportunities for others. At Translink, we are proud to support initiatives that celebrate and encourage young people, and just as we connect communities every day, we are committed to supporting the next generation who are working hard to build a stronger future for us all.”

Applications for the next Young Volunteer of the Month award are now open. To nominate a young person aged 14-24 for the accolade, visit ulster.gaa.ie/youngvolunteeraward