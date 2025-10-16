Big celebrations as Tattyreagh club marks 50th anniversary

A SERIES of events will be held during the coming months to mark the significant milestone celebrations for Tattyreagh St Patrick’s GAA club as they mark 50 years since their formation away back in 1975.

Over the course of that half-century, the ‘Tatts’, as they are affectionately known, have been successful on and off the field.

Included in their list of triumphs is, of course, junior success and an intermediate title which won them promotion to senior ranks.

Now, the club is organising a gala dinner for club members and supporters to celebrate the big anniversary.

It will take place in the Great Northern Hotel in Bundoran on November 15 and promises to be a very memorable event.

The MC for the night will be well-known radio and television personality Lynette Fay. Joining her as special guests will be Tyrone’s All-Ireland winning captain of 2003, Peyter Canavan, current county chair Martin Sludden, and Fr Peter O’Kane, who has had a close affiliation and association with the club over the years.

Music will be provided by Justin McGurk and the Boogie Men, and there are expected to be in the region of 350 to 400 people in attendance.

Since its formation in 1979, the club has consistently grown, despite the occasion struggles on and off the field.

But through it all, they have consistently provided an opportunity for the young people of the area to take part in mens and ladies football at all levels and camogie as well.

Now, they are looking ahead with the development of MUGA pitch and multi-use area at their grounds.

“We are spending in the region of £250,000 on the new development and it will really enhance our facilities, which have grown and improved steadily over the years,” said Gerry McGinn.

“There have been occasional struggles over the years, but that’s the same in every club and now we’re delighted to be marking the milestone of 50 years. During that time, the club has survived and thrived and is looking forward with confidence to the next 50.”

Tickets for the gala event can be obtained from any committee member, and there will be a prize draw on the night as well.