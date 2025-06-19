Big challenges coming up says Clarkes manager

REIGNING Division One champions Dungannon have carried on where they left off and stand proudly alone as the only team in the top flight to have a 100 percent winning record after three rounds of matches.

Not that their manager James Slater, back for a second season at the helm, is getting carried away with their rich vein of form. They delivered a superb performance against neighbours Donaghmore last Friday night, claiming a deserved 1-23 to 0-16 victory, but there’s still a long road ahead of all those who harbour ambitions of a successful season.

“It’s very early days, we’ve played three teams and you have to bear in mind that teams are missing players for one reason or another – travelling and being away with Tyrone and so on.

Advertisement

“You’re not really entirely sure what you’ll be coming up against every week but it’s a case of job done so far, and I suppose what it does is that it gives you a bit of momentum straight away.”

He continued: “The boys have done everything we’ve asked of them, and the reserves and seniors are really pushing each other on, so we’re in a good place and hopefully we can keep it going.

“That said it’s very early days and the Tyrone leagues are always very, very difficult.”

The Clarkes will be fancied to maintain their unbeaten run when they travel to a Derrylaughan side yet to pick up a win on Friday evening.

Going by the evidence of their impressive win over Donaghmore on Friday past, Dungannon are in great physical condition and Slater explains that he was keen to give his players an extended break after such a lengthy 2024 campaign, which culminated in their first ever Division One title, won on the mouth of Christmas with victory over Carrickmore in Augher.

“We had a long season last year, the league final was on the 21st of December and we’d started all the way back in late January or early February like every club.

“We decided because of that, that we’d start back late this year. We came back around the end of February or early March, so we haven’t overdone it.

Advertisement

“I think the lads needed a break mentally and physically. They’re good lads and they love playing football, they enjoy playing for the Clarkes, and as a club, what more can you ask for?”

Slater recognises that it’s an arduous journey to the summit of Tyrone football, both in league and championship, but he says that’s what makes it so special.

“Tyrone club football is notoriously competitive and that’s why everyone comes to watch it, it’s so even. That’s not going to change this year, every game is a 50-50 game. We’ve come out on the right side of them so far but don’t get me wrong, we know there’s big challenges ahead of us every weekend.”