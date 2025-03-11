Big guns crash and burn in Mulhern Cup last-16

LAST year’s finalists, Tummery Athletic and Dergview Reserves were among a number of big guns that were sent crashing out of the last-16 of the Mulhern Cup on Saturday.

Cup holders Tummery went down 2-0 at second division Magheraveely, who secured a place in the last eight courtesy of goals by Andy Little – a stunning 25 yard free kick – and Joshua Johnston.

The tie was also marred by an alleged off-the-ball incident which left Magheraveely teenage defender Ben Smith requiring five stitches in his head. The incident is currently being investigated by the Fermanagh and Western FA.

Advertisement

At Darragh Park, Drumquin United keeper Adam Pollock was the hero as his team defeated Dergview Reserves 4-3 on penalties. A Warner Ballantyne goal cancelled out Eoin Gallagher’s opener for the visitors to leave it honours even after extra-time.

But in the shootout, Pollock saved two penalties to leave United in the hat for the quarter-finals.

They will be joined by Killen Rangers, who thanks to goals by Graham Young, Sammy McKelvey (2) and Zac Young defeated neighbours Ardstraw 4-0, while two Danny Wilson goals earned NFC Kesh a hard fought 2-1 win against Strathroy Harps.

Treble-chasing Enniskillen Town United hit a magnificent seven against Mountfield with Darren Freeman (2), Cathal Beacom (2), Frank Wallace, Ryan McCluskey and Jordan Breen on target while a Dale Robinson header was enough for Beragh Swifts to see off third division St Pat’s.

In the two remaining ties a solitary Jason Flanagan strike earned Lisnakea Rovers a 1-0 win over Fivemiletown United Development and Augher Stars secured a last-eight spot following a penalty shootout victory over Castlederg United.

Dylan Russell fired United in front but Craig McSweeney equalised for Stars and the attacker ultimately struck the winning spot-kick to send his team through.

FULL REPORTS IN THIS WEEK’S TYRONE AND ULSTER HERALD