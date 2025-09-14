Big two kept apart in Tyrone quarter finals

BOTH of last year’s Tyrone senior finalists have been kept apart in the draw for the quarter finals of this year’s O’Neill Cup title-race, which was made following the final of the first round ties at Dungannon this evening.

Errigal Ciaran, who enjoyed a comprehensive win over Ardboe in the first round on Thursday night, will meet an Omagh team which enjoyed a facile 1-26 to 0-2 victory over Derrylaughan.

The Trillick side which lost to Errigal in the 2024 final will meet Pomeroy in the last eight. The Reds defeated Dungannon thanks to a flurry of scores in Saturday night’s first round tie. Pomeroy accounted for Gortin in the first round and will be hoping to spring a surprise against the St Macartan’s.

Advertisement

Two of the clubs with ambitions of really marking their mark in the senior championship this year form the third of the quarter final ties. Loughmacrory accounted for the challenge of their neighbours Killyclogher on Friday night, while this evening’s parish derby between Galbally and Donaghmore saw the St Patrick’s progress.

The final quarter final clash will see Edendork, who were surprise winners against Dromore, meet a Carrickmore side which had plenty to spare against Moortown.

The draws for those last eight clashes were made by Tyrone Co Board officials at O’Neill Park in Dungannon following Donaghmore’s clash against Galbally.

It is expected that the fixtures will be confirmed at the stsrt of the week, and it is anticipated that the games will take place on weekend of Sunday September 28.

Of the eight teams remaining in the senior championship race, Loughmacrory, Edendork and Pomeroy are all seeking a first O’Neill Cup triumph. Each of those three are also aiming to reach the final for the first time as well.

Errigal Ciaran, of course, are the holders, dethroning Trillick in last year’s final. Omagh last won the title in 2017, Carrickmore in 2005, and Donaghmore have to go back to 1927 for their last success when they became the first winners of the coveted O’Neill Cup.