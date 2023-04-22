Big victory for Tyrone hurlers in Christy Ring Cup

THE Tyrone hurlers have recorded an important first victory in the Christy Ring Cup thanks to goals from Sean Duffin and Lorcan Devlin.

It was a memorable day for the Red Hands in Castlebar as they defeated Mayo by 2-22 to 1-17.

Top displays throughout the field made all the difference for them, with Chris Kearns, Dermot Begley and Fionn Devlin leading the way in the defence, Aidan Kelly at midfield and Sean Duffin, Lorcan Devlin and Conor and Sean Og Grogan in attack.

After a shaky start, a goal from Sean Duffin settled them and they led by 1-10 to 0-11 lead at half-time.

But they really turned on the style on the resumption when wind advantage aided a dominant display.

Three points in a row from Sean Duffin saw them into a 1-13 to 0-11 advantage, and then Lorcan Devlin’s goal in the 12th minute really got them going. They held a nine point advantage at that stage and aintained the momentum entering the final quarter.

Mayo did manage to get a fortunate goal, but they were unable to cut the deficit any further as Tyrone held firm in defence.