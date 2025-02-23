Big win off the pitch for Killen Rangers Football Club

Killen Rangers Football Club has received funding to expand resources for its youth section.
Established by leading wind farm owner and operator Energia Group, the Cornavarrow Slieveglass Wind Farm Fund offers grants to community projects within 5km of either the Cornavarrow or Slieveglass Wind Farms.
Administered by the Fermanagh Trust, it further aims to ensure that the benefits of renewable energy extend beyond environmental gains to positively impact the local community.
As the Killen club experiences growing participation numbers, the grant will help supply additional goalposts and training footballs to ensure all young players have access to proper equipment.
In addition to these grants, several other community initiatives in the Drumquin and Killen areas have received funding for building upgrades, event support, and social activities, ensuring continued growth and development within the local area.
Rosy Billingham, community engagement manager with Energia Renewables, emphasised the company’s dedication to supporting local initiatives.
“We are thrilled to see such a wide variety of community groups benefiting from the Cornavarrow Slieveglass Wind Farm Fund,” she said. “These projects showcase the resilience and vibrancy of the local community, and we are proud to contribute to their success.”
The Energia fund continues to make a significant impact by supporting local initiatives that enhance community facilities, promote social inclusion, and improve resources for local groups. It further reinforces the importance of sustainable energy projects contributing positively to the regions in which they operate.
The next closing date will be November 13, 2025. For more information visit www.fermanaghtrust.org
