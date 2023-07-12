Big wins in Division Two for Clonoe and Pomeroy

Clonoe 3-14 Killeeshil 0-5

IT was top versus bottom at O’Rahilly Park and there was never any chance that there was going to be an upset as Clonoe made it six wins from six to leave Killeeshil still without a point to show for their efforts.

James Taggart, Rhys Donnelly and Ryan Morrow got the goals for the winners in a contest were they were never troubled. Tomas Hoy, Conal Monaghan and Mark Monaghan were the Killeeshil marksmen on a night when they again struggled for scores.

Advertisement

Daryl Magee weighed in with four points for the home side with Declan McClure, Danny McNulty and Fintan McClure all notching a brace each as they won with plenty to spare

Pomeroy 3-18 Strabane 0-5

STRABANE were the visitors to Plunkett Park on Friday night and they returned home with nothing to show for their efforts after being well beaten by Pomeroy.

The return of Tyrone duo Kieran McGeary and Frank Burns was an obvious double boost for the winners and they contributed 0-9 between them. It was Aidan Coyle though who stole the limelight with a hatrick of goals.

Ryan Loughran also weighed in with three points from midfield with Brendan Burns getting a couple as well. Oran McGrath was responsible for all but one of the Sigersons tally with Haydn McNamee their only other marksman. Pomeroy had already racked up 1-10 by halftime and they never looked back.

Stewartstown 2-9 Gortin 2-8

Advertisement

CONOR Quinn proved to be the Stewartstown hero with a winning goal in the 57th minute as they came from behind at home to get the better of Gortin.

The Harps found the net first through Anton Coyle but almost immediately Eoghan McGarvey raised a green flag at the other end of the field. Points from Quinn and Jason Park had Stewartstown in front but a late Odhran Brolly goal saw Gortin lead 2-3 to 1-5 at halftime.

Brolly and Patrick McCullagh swapped points with Niall Dillon and Coyle on the resumption before Liam Og Mossey and Brian McGarvey stretched the visitors’ lead. Macaulay Quinn and Brolly traded points and with Gortin just having their noses in front Quinn proved to be the match winner.

Beragh 1-17 Aghyaran 1-14

THIS was one of the games of the day in Intermediate Football with Beragh coming out on top at St.Marys Park against Aghyaran to stay joint second in the table.

Finn Grimes gave the Red Knights a dream start with a goal after only three minutes. Paddy McNulty replied with a goal for the St.Davogs as play swung from end to end. Conor Owens, Jack Campbell, Aaron Owens, Ethan McHugh, Ronan McNamee and Benny Gallen had points for their respective sides as Beragh led 1-11 to 1-8 at halftime.

Beragh were always able to keep their opponents at arms length in the second half as the game remained close. Conor Owens and Martin Rodgers weighed in with all of Beragh’s second half points with Gallen kicking 0-4 for the St.Davogs.

Moy 3-8 Derrylaughan 0-17

CATHAL Canavan came to Derrylaughan’s rescue with an injury time point to earn his side a share off the spoils away to Moy.

Moy scored all three of their goals in the first half through Ryan Coleman, Matthew Laverty and Declan Conroy to lead 3-5 to 0-10 at halftime, Ciaran Quinn and Ciaran Gervin with points for the Loughshore men.

Coleman took his personal haul to 1-4 in the second half with Brian Kennedy, Tomas Carney and Quinn responding for the Kevin Barrys. Both sides missed chances in a contest between two sides who were relegated last season. Moy looked as though they were going to hold on to claim victory before Canavan had the final say.

Rock 3-10 Naomh Eoghan 2-14

THIS was a contest that swung one way and then the other with visiting Naomh Eoghan coming through with the minimum to spare in a high scoring thriller at Rock.

Conor McGarrity converted a first half penalty for the home side with Aidan McGarrity among the points. Two goals inside five minutes from Conor Langan and Damian Coyle helped the visitors to secure a 2-4 to 1-5 halftime advantage.

Piaras McSorley and Langan had early second half scores for the winners with Danny McCloskey bagging a Rock goal. With twelve minutes to go McCloskey got his second goal but it still wasn’t enough. Ryan Mayse proved to be the standout performer in the second half with a fine return of eight points as they claimed a fine victory.

Owen Roes 1-12 Kildress 1-9

TWO sides who are going well in Division Two went head to head and it was Owen Roes who made home advantage count to go joint second in the table.

The winners dominated early on with points from Conall McCormack, Tony Devine and Ronan McNulty coupled with a 17th minute goal from the latter. Kildress rallied approaching the break to close the gap to three with scores from Johnny Connolly and Mattie McGuigan.

Cathal McShane and McGuigan exchanged points early in the second half before further efforts from Ryan Devine, McShane and Tony Devine pushed Owen Roes clear. A McGuigan brace either side of a Corey Holland goal got the Wolfe Tones back into contention but Owen Roes substitute Ricki Devine then took centre stage with a trio of points to get his side over the line.

Tattyreagh 0-4 Clogher 1-13

THE gulf in class at Darcy Park on Friday night was clear as visitors Clogher eased to a comfortable win over thirteen man Tattyreagh in Division Two.

This was the Eire Ogs second victory of the campaign as they move onto five points ahead of the holiday break.

Their success was built on the accuracy of Ryan McCaughey up front who finished with eight points to his name.

The Tatts did show some bite in the second half but Clogher were in control in all sectors of the park for the most part. There was excellent displays in particular from Marc McConnell, the hard-working Mark Bogue, full back Dominic McKernan and of course McCaughey up front.

Clogher started strong scoring 1-4 in the opening ten minutes. There was an early goal from Bogue as well as points from McCaughey and a well taken long range effort by McConnell. The goal was well worked. McCaughey sent a fine pass out right and Bogue did well to cut away, finishing low to the net.