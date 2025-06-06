Biggest ever ‘Rumble on the Hill’ on the horizon

THE excitement is building and the anticipation is rising ahead of the Rumble on the Hill 2, which will take place at the Hill of the O’Neill in Dungannon tomorrow (Saturday, June 7th) from 6pm.

The event is being organised by Dungannon Boxing Club, which started out in 1984 in a garage that was converted into a makeshift gym out the back of Dee Jardine’s father, Bob’s house.

“My father built the gym in 1984, so the local kids would have a place to come and train and keep them off the streets,” Dee explained.

Since then, the gym has moved to its own premises on the edge of Dungannon town centre and Dee has taken on the mantle of running the club and continued on its success producing multiple champions.

“We have had huge success in bringing different communities together under one roof – we train, eat, compete and win or lose together,” he added. “We all get on as sport and a positive environment has the power to do that.”

And Dee believes that foundation will help the Rumble on the Hill 2 become the ‘biggest’ show in the town’s history.

“We are building on the huge success of last year’s community boxing event,” he said.

“This years event ‘Rumble on the Hill 2’ will be the biggest boxing club show in Dungannon’s history.

“We have over 104 boxers competing from 6 years to 42 years old. We also have a range of guest speakers and celebrities – local T V star Adrian Logan will be carrying out the duties of host/master of ceremonies.

“This is a free entry family event so bring your see you all there.”