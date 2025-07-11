‘Bogey team’ tag is a bit of a myth – O’Rourke

MALACHY O’Rourke has dismissed the notion that the Red Hands represent Kerry’s ‘bogey team’ but admits the fact that Tyrone have won the more memorable clashes over the past twenty years has probably helped perpetuate that impression.

Despite the fact that the Kingdom have won four of the last five Championship meetings between the counties, the most recent a 2-18 to 0-12 hammering in the 2023 quarter-final, there remains a pervading school of thought that Tyrone are Kerry’s kryptonite.

Ahead of this Saturday’s latest blockbuster encounter at Croke Park, with a spot in the All-Ireland Final up for grabs, again much of the focus harks back to those iconic three clashes in the noughties (2003, ’05,’08) which all went the way of Tyrone, as well as that controversial 2021 semi-final that was delayed because of a Covid outbreak in the Red Hand camp.

While appreciating the clear significance of those triumphs, Malachy O’Rourke cautioned that fans shouldn’t lose the run of themselves, pointing out the more recent Championship track record between the counties.

“Going back, there has been a number of brilliant victories for Tyrone in All-Ireland finals and that semi-final four years ago, and they stick long in the memory. But the most recent game was in 2023 and Kerry had a comfortable victory. They would feel in recent times they’ve had the better of the exchanges in the Championship and the record books don’t lie.

“So look, we know it’s a massive challenge, and we have a lot of ground to make up. Kerry have been there year after year, Tyrone haven’t been the last number of years so it’s a step back into that arena for us.

“Tyrone’s last championship victory over Dublin was in 2008 so it was great to get that monkey off the back, and the boys are in good form and training well but we know what we’re coming up against at the same time.”

While Tyrone edged out Dublin in a fairly scrappy and nervy encounter a fortnight ago, in contrast Kerry went to town in the second half, as they put the reigning All-Ireland champions Armagh to the sword. O’Rourke acknowledged that it was hard not to admire that power-packed attacking onslaught.

“They definitely were very impressive. I suppose 40 or 45 minutes into the game, it was very even. Armagh I think went five points up and it looked like maybe they were going to go on and win it, but suddenly then Kerry dominated the Armagh kick-out, and if you give Kerry a lot of possession, they have forwards who will be very clinical.

“It was a masterclass in finishing and use of possession, so I suppose we’ve been well warned, if you give them possession and time and space they’ll be very ruthless.”

Kerry incurred the wrath of their demanding home support after suffering an embarrassing ten point loss to Meath in the Sam Maguire group stages, and O’Rourke felt the players probably felt they had something to prove subsequently.

“It was more the Kerry people themselves who they felt were giving them the stick. They came to Croke Park very determined and wanting to put in a big performance and they were able to do that. I think they’ve won 20 of the last 22 All-Ireland quarter-finals or something like that so they’re well-used to this time of year and timing their runs.

“They know when they get to Croke Park that’s when the real football starts. They were able to do that against Armagh. The new rules are designed to help forwards and Kerry kicked the ball a lot and they’ve got a lot of top-class forwards.

“I’m sure they feel Croke Park really suits the type of football they play so that’s another thing to contend with. There is no doubt they are a formidable outfit when they are going well.”

The Tyrone boss also felt that Kerry showed against Armagh that they are not totally reliant on their golden boy David Clifford to shoot the lights out in attack.

“Seanie O’Shea in fairness really took the leadership role (against Armagh) especially in the first half when David Clifford was, I wouldn’t say he was tied up, but wasn’t as scoring as much as he often would. Seanie O’Shea really took the bull by the horns and scored a couple of really good points. I think he ended up with 12 points in total and some two-pointers.

“And Paudie Clifford also came on which was a plus for them. He is the man who knits it all together, very good on the ball, always has his head up seeing what’s going on around him. He has that telepathic understanding with his brother and Seanie O’Shea as well, so he’s very dangerous, and when the three of them are going well, it’s a potent mix and it’s something that’s very hard to tie down.

“But when you get to this time of year, that’s the challenge you’re going to face. You are going to be up against quality players.”

Despite the clear and present danger that Kerry will pose, O’Rourke added that the mood in the Tyrone camp was upbeat in the aftermath of the Dublin triumph last time out.

“We beat Donegal in Ballybofey which was a big thing obviously but all the big games are played in Croke Park from the quarter-final stages on and it has been a couple of years since the boys have won there. Plus the fact our record against Dublin hasn’t been great, that was another big hurdle for the boys to get over.

“I was pleased with the way the boys kept their discipline throughout the game. They worked really hard for each other and worked as a team, showing great tenacity.

“They also finished out the game really well so there was a lot to be pleased about even though we felt our quality could have been better at times.

“We gave away too much ball and could have been more efficient in front of the posts so we know it wasn’t a perfect performance. Clearly we are going to have to be better next weekend.”