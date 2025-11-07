Book on Killyclogher’s GAA history to be launched next week

A NEW book chronicling cultural development within Tyrone Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann and Naoimh Mhuire GAA club, Killyclogher will be launched next week.

Written by author Harry Mullan, ‘For The Love of Place: A life’s Journey Shaped by People, Culture and Identity’ encapsulates the promotion of traditional artforms from the early 1970s until the mid-1990s, culminating in the establishment of Dún Uladh.

In the work, Harry recalls his experiences of life in the 1950’s-1960’s and how his generation embraced the cultural re-awaking of the early 1970s, citing activities like promoting the weekly music classes in Killyclogher which introduced over ninety young boys and girls to traditional music; many of those young learners maturing into well-known performers in succeeding decades.

Against a backdrop of connection between community and cultural identity there is a wealth of reminiscence about people and events covering some twenty years of promoting music, singing, language and dancing both throughout Tyrone and further afield.

Hosting international cultural visits from places like Germany and North Korea provides an insight into cultural diversity, while the early works to establish the GAA Club’s grounds at Ballinamullan are recorded for posterity.

Everyone is welcome to this uniquely historical event during which the book will be formally launched, with attendees being treated to refreshments and an evening of live traditional music song and dance.

‘For The Love of Place: A life’s Journey Shaped by People, Culture and Identity’ will be launched on Wednesday November 12 at 7.30pm in Dún Uladh Cultural Heritage Centre, Ballinamullan.