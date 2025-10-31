Boost for Errigal duo ahead of Ulster semi-final

ULSTER LADIES SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

ERRIGAL Ciaran received a timely boost ahead of their crunch Ulster Senior Club semi-final meeting with Lurgan Gaels of Cavan this Sunday with two of their players selected on the LGFA 2025 TG4 Ladies Intermediate Team of the Year.

In total five members of the Tyrone All-Ireland winning squad were named among the winners at the glittering awards function which was held last Friday evening at Croke Park. Joining the Errigal duo Aoife Horisk and Claire Canavan were their Red Hand team-mates Niamh O’Neill, Sorcha Gormley and team captain Aoibhinn McHugh.

Aoife stated that the award for herself and Claire was a recognition not just for themselves but also their club.

“ It’s great to come out and represent Errigal Ciaran. We are a very proud club and proud of where we come from. It’s good for me and Claire to represent our community.”

Horisk of course has transferred her fine county form onto the club arena with Errigal having reclaimed the Jarlath Kerr Cup with victory over Dungannon in the County Final. She said they were now looking forward to continuing their Ulster journey.

“ We got over Glenfin so all the focus is now on Lurgan next week. Hopefully we can get over the line.”

Her Errigal colleague and fellow Award recipient Claire Canavan felt that anyone on the victorious Tyrone side would have merited an individual gong.

“ You are delighted to get named on a team like this but there was fifteen players who contributed plus the girls who came off the bench in the All-Ireland Final. They were incredible. You’d love to see all of them recognised.”

She added: “ We are blessed to have them all in Tyrone. You know how good they are when you play against them in club football in Tyrone so it’s nice when you are in the same team as them with the county.”

Meanwhile Tyrone senior champions Errigal Ciaran will travel to Cavan on Sunday determind to nail a spot in the Ulster club final with Lurgan standing in their way.

Errigal seen off Glenfin by three points at Donegal with 1-5 each from Aoife Horisk and Maria Canavan on a terrible afternoon weather wise. The Tyrone side showed real craft and experience to run the clock down as Glenfin pressed through the latter stages.

Without doubt this will be the Cavan champions toughest test to date though having beaten Steelstown and new Monaghan champions Emmett Og in earlier rounds.

Early goals from top scorers Clara Lynch, Casey Mc Dermott and Edith Lynch were the perfect foundation for Lurgan against the Emmett Og’s. The opposition did score a late goal to close the gap to two but with the likes of Aoife Brady impressing throughout Lurgan saw the job through.

Errigal manager Eoin Quinn has remained quiet in the build up to the contest shutting out any thoughts of a final appearance with the sole focus on this Sunday.

They have no further injuries to report with the likes of Shannon Cunningham back to full fitness and lining out against Glenfin.

There’s no Aine Harte, injured in a training ground incident ahead of the County final, while expect Meabh Corrigan to once again play a key role for the Tyrone champions as she did against the Donegal side. In the other last four Senior Championship encounter Clann Eireann of Armagh face Moneyglass.