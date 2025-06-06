Boss O’Rourke is optimistic about the return of key trio

MALACHY O’Rourke is confident that three key players will recover in time for Tyrone’s third and final group stage clash against Cavan on Sunday week.

Captain Brian Kennedy, former captain Padraig Hampsey and U-20 star Eoin McElholm sat out last weekend’s disappointing defeat to Mayo, though O’Rourke hopes to have a clean bill of health for their second meeting of the championship season with Cavan.

Kennedy and Hampsey missed out having sustained heavy knocks against Donegal in Ballybofey, and while O’Rourke acknowledged that their absence was sorely felt, nor was he using it was an excuse for a disappointing defeat to the Connacht side.

“There’s no doubt we missed those two lads. And then I suppose there possibly is a wee bit of fatigue from last week as well because it is a very quick turnaround. But as I say, I don’t want to start making excuses. Mayo were the better team on the night, deserved a victory and we just have to go back and see what we can do better.”

When subsequently asked if both players would be available to face Cavan, O’Rourke added: “Well, we would hope that they would. Again, we’re going on medical advice and that was the case.

” We were hoping that Brian would be fit to take part [against Mayo]. But just the medical team said no, it wasn’t. It was too much of a risk and Paudiei was ruled out as well.

“But we’d be hoping that the two of them will be back for the next game, all being well.”

O’Rourke also said that he opted to rest Eoin McElholm, who just four days earlier shot the lights out with a 2-4 salvo in Tyrone’s All-Ireland U-20 final victory over Louth. The Tyrone manager said that it was important not to overload the Loughmacrory sharpshooter.

“Eoin picked up a wee knock and he had trouble with his hips during the year so it was just a case that it would have been too much at this stage.”

While Tyrone’s round two encounter against Mayo didn’t go according to plan, they’re still in a strong position heading into the final round.

If Tyrone beat Cavan, and Donegal overcome Mayo, Tyrone will finish top of the table as they have the head-to-head over Donegal. That means Tyrone would go straight through to the quarter-finals.

Alternatively if Tyrone beat Cavan and Mayo defeat Donegal, Tyrone will finish second in the table and will face a preliminary quarter-final.

Should Tyrone lose to Cavan, and Donegal overcome Mayo, Tyrone will finish fourth as they lost to Mayo and will exit the All-Ireland race.

If Tyrone lose to Cavan, and Mayo overcome Donegal, Tyrone will finish third and will participate in the preliminary quarter-finals.

Feasibly, all four teams could finish their group stage campaign with three points on the board (if both remaining games end up a draw).

In that unlikely scenario, scoring difference would come into play and Tyrone would advance in third position. Donegal would finish top as a consequence of their big win over Cavan.