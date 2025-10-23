Boyle believes that St Teresa’s can cope with big match pressure

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

A DETERMINED focus remains on the big task at hand as the Loughmacrory players gain energy from the buzz surrounding the club as the countdown begins to a County Final which offers the reward of immortality for the St Teresa’s.

This is, of course, new territory for all associated with the club and a reward for their determination,skill and commitment throughout this season and over recent years. But their fortunes are being guided by an experienced management panel heading by a man who has achieved so much at both inter-county and club level in recent seasons.

Away from the excitement of Sunday’s clash against Trillick, Martin Boyle will be concentrating attention on the task ahead for the Loughmacrory team. Amidst the flags, bunting and energy searing through the local area, the task of winning the O’Neill Cup has to be all-consuming.

“Loughmacrory is a special place for me. I have only been about for a while, but had seen them playing a few times before. The big thing that stands out for me is that Loughmacrory people love their football and it’s unconditional support that they are giving to these players,” he said.

“Win, lose or draw, and the scenes after our win over Carrickmore showed what this means for all of them. That’s very special.

“The County Final day is a showpiece and it’s the showpiece where everyone wants to be in club football. It’s easy to use the word lucky, but that’s not the case here. The hard work that has been done by the players over the past few years under the previous manager, Martin McConnell and the club coaches has been amazing.

“These players have earned the right to be in the County Final. Now the job for us to go and attack it but remember as well that it’s just another game.”

Formed in 1972, Loughmacrory rise to prominence on the Tyrone GAA scene has been consistent over recent decades. An U-21 Grade One title in the early 2000s whetted the appetite, and they have been making impressive strides since, winning promotion to the top flight via a play-off in 2019.

Their Senior Championship form has also proven the point. They have consistently reached the last eight before this year’s run to the final, and a narrow defeat on penalties to eventual champions, Trillick, just two years ago provides a strong indication that this 2025 County Final will be tight.

“Our will to win against Carrickmore in the semi-final was brilliant, but it’s not just this year that this has been the case. There has been so much hurt with this group in recent years, and a lot of narrative about them being unlucky losers. You can’t have that every year and I felt the spirit was there and that they would go again,” added Boyle.

“For us, and this might sound boring, but Sunday is just going to be another game of football. But we have a lot of boys in this team who have played for Tyrone at all ages, they’ve played in All-Ireland Finals and other big games. They will have no problem in dealing with whatever pressures a County Final brings.

“This will be our fifth championship match in 2025. In every game, you’re growing in dealing with the experience. I have no concerns whatsoever about their ability of playing in a County Final.

“Getting over Carrickmore is going to give us a great bounce because, and I can say this now, that semi-final was more than a game. The wave of emotions that we’re seeing now is brilliant and it’s to everyone to go out and enjoy what’s coming on Sunday.”