Brack shock Tatts with last gasp winning goal

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP PRELIMINARY ROUND

Brackaville 2-16 Tattyreagh 3-12

THE game is never over until the final whistle and that was certainly the case at Father Hackett Park in Augher on Saturday afternoon as Brackaville staged the ultimate smash and grab to knock Tattyreagh out of the Junior Championship.

Going into the final quarter the St Patrick’s were 3-11 to 0-10 ahead and appeared to be coasting to a first round meeting with Brocagh.

They had been the better side although having said that they had their keeper Coly Mimnagh to thank for producing three of four top class saves.

The Roes kept plugging away with man of the match Jason O’Neill and team captain Ronan McHugh among their points but they still trailed by six with only three minutes left to play.

Centre half back Daire Fee then smashed in a goal to give them renewed hope and right at the death midfielder Conor Stock proved to be the match winner when he reacted first to Daire Carberry’s shot coming back off the bar.

It really was an amazing end to an entertaining encounter and while Tattyreagh were left wondering how they let victory slip from their grasp Brackaville have to be commended for refusing to throw in the towel.

Aidan Martin opening the scoring after only fifteen seconds before the superb Gareth Mimnagh doubled their advantage.

Colly Mimnagh then made an outstanding double save o deny both Fee and McHugh before Brackaville were level by the 8th minute thanks to scores from McHugh and O’Neill. Two minutes later Tattyreagh midfielder Niall Murray placed full forward Mimnagh for a goal before Keelan McDonagh and Peadar Mullan added to their advantage.

O’Neill landed a brilliant two pointer from out on the right wing for the Roes but it was Tattyreagh who were in control Ronan Collins, McDonagh ad Joe Cartin all splitting the posts. Brackaville were in trouble but crucial they finished the half strongly with O’Neill pointing and McHugh raising an orange flag to leave it 2-9 to 0-8.

Ten minutes into the second half impressive Tattyreagh centre half back Mullan exchanged passes with Gareth Mimnagh before blasting to the roof of the net for a 3-9 to 0-9 lead.

Brackaville substitute Cailum Coyle responded with a superb effort with the outside of his boot but efforts from Mimnagh and Callum Leonard left Tattyreagh ten to the good and seemingly well on their way to the first round proper.

O’Neill landed a two pointer from a free with Stock pointing from play as well before further efforts from O’Neill and McHugh closed the gap to 3-12 to 0-15 by the 54th minute.

Three minutes later Fee was unlucky to hit the post but from the resulting “45” from O’Neill he latched onto the loose ball to thump it into the roof of the net. O’Neill closed the gap further but Tattyreagh had two opportunities to respond but failed to take them as their wides total hit eleven.

It gave Brackaville that glimmer of hope and when that last gasp chance came their way they took it with both hands as Stock made no mistake from close range to break Tattyreagh’s hearts.

Scorers

Brackaville: Jason O’Neill 0-9 (1 x 2pt, 1 x 2ptf, 3F), Ronan McHugh 0-5 (1 x 2pt, 2F), Conor Stock 1-1, Daire Fee 1-0, Cailum Coyle 0-1.

Tattyreagh: Gareth Mimnagh 1-3 (1F), Keelan McDonagh 1-3 (2F), Peadar Mullan 1-2, Ronan Collins 0-1, Joe Cartin 0-1, Callum Leonard 0-1, Aidan Martin 0-1

Teams

Brackaville: Sean Herron, Enda O’Neill, Tiernan Ruddy, Ruairi McElhatton, Conor Cullen, Daire Fee, Kyle O’Hagan, Conor Stock, Colm Sharkey, Jason O’Neill, Ronan McHugh, Oisin Brady, Tiernan McGlinchey, Shea Fee, Dale McSorley. Subs: Cailum Coyle for Cullen, Ciaran Gervin for Brady, Sean Daly for McElhatton, Daire Carberry for McSorley.

Tattyreagh: Coly Mimnagh, Eoghan Gormley, Fearghal Armstrong, Andrew Allen, Declan Gallagher, Peadar Mullan, Ronan Collins, Joe Cartin, Niall Murray, Callum Leonard, Aidan Martin, Cathal Darcy, Eoin McGinn, Gareth Mimnagh, Keelan McDonagh. Subs: John McAleer for Darcy, Brendan Armstrong for Martin, Michael Allen for Gareth Mimnagh