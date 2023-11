Brackaville 1-6 Clogher 0-8

THIS decider at Fintona on Sunday afternoon proved to be a low scoring affair as Brackaville had the minimum to spare over Clogher in the Grade 4 Minor League Final.

Scores may have been a premium but it was still an entertaining encounter which in the end was a tale of two penalties, one that was scored and one that was missed.

Advertisement

It was the Eire Ogs who were out of the traps quickly as they landed the opening three scores inside ten minutes.

Niall McKenna opened the scoring with Finbar McCaughey doubling their advantage before outstanding left half back Eoin Mellon notched his first point of the contest.

It took Brackaville eleven minutes to open their account via James Gillis but that point was soon cancelled out at the other end of the field by Mellon.

The Roes though we’re beginning to play their way into the game with Gillis on target again before Conor Cullen left just the minimum between the two sides.

It was Clogher though who had the final score of the half via McCaughey to leave it 0-5 to 0-3 at the turnaround.The Eire Ogs will feel that they should have been further in front but they put a penalty wide of the target.

A third score from Mellon opened the scoring within sixty seconds of the restart to edge them three clear. In the 39th minute though the winners got back on level terms. Their captain Daire Carberry, who had come on as a substitute due to injury, confidently converted a penalty to leave it 1-3 to 0-6.

Vincent Lowry then put Clogher back in front but the momentum was now with Brackaville. Cailum Coyle equalised before Carberry put them in front for the first time in the contest for an advantage they were never to lose.

Advertisement

A third of the afternoon from the boot of Gillis stretched that advantage to two and while Lowry replied for Clogher they couldn’t get an equaliser as Brackaville held on to take the title.

Brackaville scorers: Daire Carberry 1-1, James Gillis 0-3, Conor Cullen 0-1, Cailum Coyle 0-1

Clogher scorers: Eoin Mellon 0-3, Finbar McCaughey 0-2, Vincent Lowry 0-2, Niall McKenna 0-1