Brackaville’s McHugh hopes to build on Tatts triumph

THE Junior Championship began with a bang at Augher on Saturday night with Derrytresk and Brackaville each booking their passage into the first round proper with exciting victories.

While Division 3B champions Derrytresk overcame a ropey start to eventually get the better of Donaghmore III 4-14 to 1-9 as expected, there was some extraordinary drama in the second encounter as the Brack boys battled back from a ten point deficit to stun Tattyreagh 2-16 to 3-12.

Conor Stock scored a stunning late winning goal to leave the Tatts reeling as for the second year in a row Brackaville pulled off an upset in the preliminary round, having defeated Augher at this juncture twelve months ago.

Team captain Ronan McHugh was understandably thrilled as he reflected on Saturday’s superb come from behind triumph, though admitting that for long spells it didn’t appear to be on the cards.

“It’s unreal but at the end of the day that is the Championship for you,” he said.

“It wasn’t going our way. Their keeper pulled off a few good saves and we also hit the crossbar and post.

“But then we got lucky with that last one.

“I know we trailed by ten points at one stage but with the two pointers these days you are always still in with a chance.

“We were running at them and winning fouls, which allowed us to stick over a few easy frees to get back into it.”

Brackaville will now meet local rivals Brocagh in the first round in a fortnight’s time and McHugh is hoping they can carry the momentum from this memorable victory into the encounter.

“We have got a couple of Championship wins now this past couple of years.

“This is the second time in a row now we have got through the preliminary round. So it is class for us and gives us a good boost and now we are onto the next round to play Brocagh.”