Last weekend the Cumann Liathróid Láimhe Breacach Junior Interclub team consisting of Matthew McCartan, Aaron Owens, Jack Campbell and Caolán McCartan reached the All Ireland Final in the National Handball Centre, Dublin

After an emphatic win over Carrickmacross in the Ulster final, they met Kilworth, Cork in the semi final.

After putting in a fantastic performance they made it to the final against Windgap, Kilkenny and played the new showcourt for these games.

This was the second year in a row the boys have reached the All Ireland Junior Final after winning the Junior B grade the year before.

They put in a massive effort and left all on the court, but unfortunately lost out on a small margin to an extremely strong team.