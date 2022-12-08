Brennan steps away from Tyrone set up

RORY Brennan has taken the decision to leave the Tyrone Senior Intercounty set-up ahead of the 2023 season.

Brennan, who recently captained his club Trillick to the Division One title, has informed the Tyrone management of his decision following nine years on the senior set-up.

Having won an All-Ireland U21 title in 2015, Brennan was drafted into Mickey Harte’s senior panel shortly afterwards, and won his first of three Ulster Senior titles in 2016.

He was part of the team that brought the Sam Maguire back to the Red Hand County for the fourth time alongside his brother Lee in 2021, who earlier in the year also made the decision to quite the county team.

An accomplished man-marker, one of Rory’s highlights in a Tyrone jersey was scoring a late winning goal in a Division One league clash against Dublin prior to the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020. Still only 28, he has also had a very successful career with his club side Trillick, whom he will continue to represent.