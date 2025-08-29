Brennan wary of Clarkes attacking threat

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST RD

TRILLICK captain Lee Brennan witnessed up close and personal the livewire threat to the Reds Championship prospects when fellow hotshot Paul Donaghy went to town in the league meeting with Dungannon last weekend.

The Clarkes mercurial attacker scored 0-20, which included an incredible nine two pointers (six from play) in the opening 38 minutes of the top of the table clash at Donnelly Park, that went the way of the visitors 0-25 to 0-17.

The teams are due to lock horns again in the first round of the Senior Championship in just over two weeks time, where Brennan and the Reds camp will be hoping for a reversal in fortunes. He appreciates however that they will have to keep closer tabs on Donaghy next time out if their O’Neill Cup aspirations are to remain alive.

“Paul is an unbelievable player. He can strike accurately off both feet from 40/50 yards with ease. He was definitely on fire at the weekend. Everything he hit was going over the bar.

“Everyone knows how good he is and the new rules seem to suit him down to the ground. He is going to take some watching that is for sure next day out,” cautioned the Trillick skipper.

It could be argued that forewarned is forearmed and Trillick will no doubt have their homework done on the Clarkes dangerman well in advance of the Championship crunch clash. Brennan though argues that with players of Donaghy’s quality it is easier said than done.

“We obviously hope to stop him but he has that ability. He can do that every day he goes out. He is in top scorer contention in the League and Championship nearly every year. He is ruthless and if he gets a chance he is going to take it.”

Admittedly there was touch of shadow boxing going on in last Friday’s meeting with both teams resting some of their big hitters. Lee feels that factor shouldn’t detract from Dungannon’s victory.

“Both teams had a few men missing obviously but we were both still going out to try and win it as well. They got over the line and deserved it.”

While Donaghy grabbed the headlines last weekend, Brennan himself is no stranger to shooting the lights out for the Reds on a consistent basis and he admits that forwards of his calibre do relish the new scoring rules introduced this season, which has afforded attackers greater freedom to express themselves.

“Anything that rewards shooting in space, players like myself have to be happy with. The quality of attacking football has definitely increased as a result. You see the likes of Paul Donaghy able to express himself like he did against us. Taking advantage of the new 40m arc and the change with the two pointers is something any forward should be conscious of.”