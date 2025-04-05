Brilliant display from Strule Dolphins at Lisburn competition

THIRTEEN Strule Dolphins competed at Swim Ulster’s recent Future Challengers Meet 4 at the Lagan Valley LeisurePlex in Lisburn.

Out of 39 individual swims there were 36 new Personal Bests set, with a few podium finishes in their respective age groups.

On the same evening, ten Strule Dolphins travelled to the South Lake Leisure Centre at Craigavon to compete at the Provincial Towns League Finals.

Some swimmers had competed in the Future Challengers competition earlier that day and then lined up again in the evening sessions at the PTL Finals, and as much as they were tired they gave it their all.

More personal bests were set and there were a few podium finishes and medals won. Jayden collected a bronze in the 50m Butterfly, Erin a bronze in the 200m Individual Medley, Tom a bronze in the 100m Butterfly and finally, Brandon won a bronze in the 50m Breaststroke.

To finish it off, some swimmers made consideration and qualifying times for the Ulster Long Course Regional Championships, meaning they will compete against the top swimmers in Ulster. An absolutely fantastic performance!

The club would like to thank the parents for their continued support and the coaching team for their continued dedication to the success of the swimmers.