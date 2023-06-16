Brockagh look to build up a head of steam

BROCAGH and their team captain Ciaran Campbell are happy enough with the start to league proceedings but they hope to make more headway as the second third of the campaign approaches.

The Emmets had won two of their previous four fixtures before finishing level at home on Friday evening with Clann na nGael. Brocagh looked to be on course for the two league points but Clann na nGael rallied well to force a share of the honours. A competitive contest reached its conclusion on a scoreline of Brocagh 2-10 to Clann na nGael’s 1-13.

Captain Ciaran Campbell and the Emmets camp were disappointed not to see the game through to a winning finish on Friday but a five-point haul from their first five games represents a reasonably encouraging foundation to the league programme nevertheless. Captain Campbell feels that there is improvement within the squad as well:

‘’ We created enough chances to win at home to Clann na nGael but we had to settle for a single point in the end. That leaves us with two wins, two defeats and a draw in the league heading into round six.

‘’ I think we have progressed on from last year but there is still room for improvement going forward. There are a few players due back from injury which is always a boost to the team during a busy fixture list.

‘’ There is a good mix of youth and experience in the panel that is important, so hopefully we can take positives from the start we’ve made to the league ’’, stated the Emmets man.

Brocagh built up good scoreboard advantages twice in that round five match with Clann na nGael following goals in each half. The guests, though, battled back into contention and had a goal of their own in the latter stages to help them reach parity.

The Emmets are currently positioned eighth on five points in the table after wins over Donaghmore III and Castlederg plus the most recent draw with Clann na nGael. In between, Brocagh were defeated by Cookstown and Eskra.

Games up ahead for Brocagh start away to joint leaders Fintona this weekend. They then meet Drumquin and Brackaville away too but the Emmets and their captain are staying in upbeat mood :

‘’ We have already played two of the teams that came down from Division Two at the end of 2022 and now we face Fintona next who are going very well. Two further games follow for us before a bye and we will endeavour to play well in all these encounters.

‘’ The aim is to try and get some more points on the board and then push on after that for the second half of the season. There is plenty to play for and having five points in the table so far gives us something to build upon for the challenges up ahead’’, highlighted the Emmets captain.