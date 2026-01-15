Burrows to stick rather than twist

JACK Burrows has confirmed that he will definitely remain in what was the British Talent Cup for 2026 after he committed to the newly branded competition, which will now be known as the British Moto4 Championship.

There may have been a temptation for the Carland youngster to make the move over to the new Junior Sportbike class, but he and his team have decided to commit to the Moto4 Championship for a third campaign.

“Staying in the newly branded British Moto4 class I feel is the best option for me in 2026,” Jack explained. “We could have moved up to the Sportbike classes and my dad very much left that decision to me, but after two years of learning the bikes, tracks and championship, I decided that going for a third and final year in Talent Cup was the best option.

“It is no secret that I’m not the ideal size for the bike, however Lucas Brown won this championship in 2024 at the same height, so that isn’t an excuse I will use. Towards the end of 2025 my confidence was massively boosted with the help of Richard and Keith from Mortimer Racing, who transformed the way I rode the bike and also how I approached sessions and races. I am very much looking forward to having them in my corner again for 2026.

“My thanks must also go to all my personal sponsors, both loyal and new for 2026, for helping me along my path. Thank you.”

Following a strong second half of the 2025 campaign, the decision has been taken to remain in the class for a final year rather than progressing to one of the Sportbike categories. Crucially, the 2026 season will see the team receive full technical support from Mortimer Racing, building on the successful collaboration with Richard and Keith from Mortimer Racing during the latter stages of 2025, who see the Cookstown High School pupil as ‘one to watch’ in 2026.

“I am really looking forward to working with Jack this year, he’s a very talented and motivated young lad who’s fitness and work ethic will be rewarded with podiums – Jack will be one to watch out for,” Richard Mortimer observed.

After two full seasons in the championship, the team felt that the depth of data, experience, and understanding now in place would be best utilised by committing to a third year in Moto4, rather than restarting the learning process in a new class. The results and performance improvements shown towards the end of 2025 reinforced that belief, with Jack finishing the season on a clear upward trajectory.

“I echo the thoughts of Jack heading into our third year in the British Moto4 Championship,” Jack’s dad and Burrows Engineering by RK Racing team principal, John, added. “I left the decision to him and this is the route he wants to take, so I will support him 100%.

“We have learnt a lot as a team since our first year in 2024 and no stone will be left unturned this season. My thanks must go to all the team sponsors, particularly Charlotte Richardson from RK Racing, who once again will be our title sponsor.”