TOUGH calls have had to made by Omagh Ladies manager Aidy McCanny over the past week, issues that he could well have done without in the run up to an Ulster Championship clash.

Ahead of their Intermediate Club provincial quarter final with Derry champions Steelstown at O’Neill’s Healy Park this Saturday afternoon (2pm) in the Ulster club championship player welfare was the key factor that saw Omagh withdraw from a Tyrone league semi-final.

St Enda’s were pencilled in to face Cappagh last Sunday. But given the pressure of two underage finals as well as niggles to key personnel McCanny, supported by the club, opted not to field in the derby clash.

“ We have a few niggles and there’s been a lot of football and camogie,” explained the Omagh boss. His side had featured in a fourth place play-off against Moy the week after winning the Tyrone title, a match that went all the way to twenty-five metre kicks with the St Enda’s coming out on top.

Several players in McCanny’s squad picked up knocks and members of the senior squad were due to play a camogie final on Saturday last ( that was postponed at the eleventh hour). There was also the Under-16 Championship Final, as well as schools football pencilled in on Monday and the Tyrone under 16 league final on Tuesday.

Omagh officials had contacted the Tyrone fixtures body with relation to a possible re-fixture but it wasn’t an option thus McCanny felt he and the club had no choice but to focus on the Ulster Championship.

“ It would have been great to play on Sunday, but would have seriously hindered our preparations for Ulster. We have both Senior and Minors playing in the next few weeks on top of other under age games. The work load for some of these girls is almost impossible to manage.”

Omagh minors are due to face Dungloe next month in the Ulster club series but for Aidy and his senior squad it’s a meeting with the Derry City side that takes the initial focus.

Steelstown, under Thomas Cusack, secured a fourth successive county title on Saturday, easing to a 2-11 to 0-3 win over Glen. One of their key performers oife Mc Gough is now relishing the trip to Omagh

“ It’s always tough to get out of Derry but when you do it’s a sort of a reward but we want to do well in Ulster and while last year didn’t work out the way we would have wanted we won’t be using that this year as motivation,” pointed out the 27 year old full back.

They produced a solid outing last week with Orla Mc Gough hitting seven points, five from the dead ball. There was also a penalty goal from former County star Emma Doherty and a second goal from Ciara McGurk easing them to the title.

Steelestown have travelled to Omagh several times. They lost a challenge game at the start of the year and at the Ulster launch McGough confirmed that she and the club enjoyed playing at the Omagh venue.

Aidy McCanny knows his charges face a tough task but it is one he is relishing.

“ It’s good to have home advantage that’s for sure and of course our girls really enjoy playing at Healy Park. It’s the Derry senior champions so it will be a tough assignment for us, but we are looking forward to it.”

St Enda’s have no major injury issues, which the manager confirming his side should be raring to go. While winning the Tyrone championship and securing senior football was a massive lift, Omagh want their journey to continue.