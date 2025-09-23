Callum’s looking forward to being the headline act

AFTER going over three years without a fight, local professional boxer, Callum Bradley is excitedly counting down the days to October 18th when he will not only step into the ring for the third time in the space of nine months, but he will do so as the headline act.

The 26-year-old has already defeated Jake Pollard and Darwing Martinez in 2025 and he’s confident of completing his hat-trick this year, extending his record to 8-0 in the process when he dons the gloves in Letterkenny where he’s hoping to continue driving his career forward during the Rumble in the Hills Rising Stars show at the Aura Complex, which will be screened live on Triller TV.

“It’s massive to get back into the ring again this year and hopefully I can get another one before the end of the year – that would be nice. It’s about staying active because you know what it’s been like for me!,” he said.

“This will be my third fight this year, which will be brilliant and especially after the last one, which was a really big one for my career, the performance I put on and the people I brought,I feel it was a really big push for my career.”

And the talented bantamweight feels the proximity of the fight to Omagh means he will be well supported on the night, especially if older brother, former European title challenger Tiernan, is also added to the bill.

“It’s literally 30 miles from my house, so I’d be expecting to sell plenty of tickets and then there’s talk that Tiernan might be on it,” he said.

“He’s waiting to hear from his team first . That would be brilliant!,” he exclaimed.

“It’s massive that it’s so close to home because I should defenitely bring a big crowd and if Tiernan is also on it, that would be extra special.”

Strabane’s Danny Duffy will also be part of the undercard of the show on October 18th.