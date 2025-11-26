Camlin Group becomes official sponsor of Cookstown club grounds

CAMLIN Group has reached a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Cookstown Hockey Club, securing naming rights to the club’s historic grounds, which will now be known as Camlin Park.

The partnership marks a meaningful return to the club for Camlin’s CEO Peter Cunningham and COO Michael Cunningham, both of whom began their hockey careers on these very pitches. Their personal connection to Cookstown Hockey Club makes this announcement not only a business investment but a major commitment to supporting the community that shaped them.

During the official presentation at the grounds, Peter Cunningham reflected: “Growing up in Northern Ireland in the 80’s and 90’s was not always easy, opportunities for growth could be limited, but the hockey club gave Cookstown players a safe environment to train and hone our skills.

“Both Michael and I built lifelong friendships here, learned resilience, respect, teamwork, and how to handle the occasional defeat with courage and grace. Those lessons helped shape who we are today.

“As part of Camlin’s ongoing expansion strategy, we’ve also established a production facility here in the town to further support local employment and contribute to the community’s continued growth. We’re proud to give back to the community that gave us so much.

“The sponsorship is part of Camlin Group’s wider ‘Camlin in the Community’ programme, which focuses on meaningful investment in areas where the company operates. Supporting the communities where we live and work is a core value at Camlin Group.”

Michael added: “We’re excited to see this investment support both the men’s and ladies’ teams, as well as the club’s thriving Youth Programme, which is developing the next generation of local talent.”

Cookstown Hockey Club Chairman Mark Simpson also welcomed the new partnership: “We’re thrilled to have Camlin Group onboard at such an exciting time for our club, it complements our current sponsorship deals and aligns with ambitious plans we have for the future. Our junior boys school teams have just achieved a remarkable feat, winning all underage cups for the second consecutive season.

“We’ve also expanded our ladies’ section with the launch of a second team, showing the growing interest and strength within the club. Camlin’s support will help us build on this success and continue to uphold our values of excellence, opportunity and community, and to have two ‘reds’ back involved is superb.”

Founded in 1951, Cookstown Hockey Club will celebrate its 75th season in 2026. The club fields four men’s teams, two ladies’ teams, and a vibrant youth programme for boys and girls. The men’s 1st XI is currently competing in Ireland’s top hockey league (EY1) and are optimistic about what lies ahead.