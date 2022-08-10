Camogs clinch Nancy Murray Cup after thriller

TYRONE 3-10 WICKLOW 3-9

AN ABSOLUTELY amazing finish to this All-Ireland Nancy Murray Cup Final saw Tyrone Camogs snatch victory in the most dramatic of circumstances at Iniskeen on Saturday.

Just seconds remained when they launched one final attack to overturn a two point deficit. It was Sally McCann who took a pass from Siobhan Donnelly and fired to the net to put the Red Hands ahead right at the end.

There wasn’t time for a response as the final whistle sounded moments later to confirm victory for the Tyrone side.

There was plenty of drama during what was a closely contested opening spell but it was Wicklow who grabbed the initiative. Fortune shone on them when Shannagh Goetelen’s long range shot deceived the Tyrone defence and goalie to go into the net.

That left the Garden county 1-0 to no score ahead, and demanded a response from Tyrone. Cara Little responded with a well-taken scores, although the task facing them was very clear as Wicklow began to dominate. Laura Manley and Faye Corrigan extended their advantage.

It remained very tight, but there was optimism for Tyrone at the other end as well. Good play from Regan Fay, Kaithlin Gallagher and Siobhan Donnelly created space for the forwards to utilise and they found their range more effectively in the middle part of that first half.

Grainne McDonald capitalised on good work from Reagan Fay to score, and then Fay won possession at midfield to fire over a well-taken point. Soon after that productive spell saw Kaithlin Gallagher force her way through to reduce the deficit to just two points, 1-3 to 0-4.

Things got even better for Tyrone when Roisin O’Neill-McKee fired over to leave the minimum between them, and the fact that the Ulster girls were playing against the breeze.

However, the task facing them was still considerable. This was highlighted when Wicklow enjoyed a scoring spree of their own to re-establish a healthy advantage before half-time.

A period of pressure from Wicklow either side of the interval break really set them on what looked to be the road to victory. First, Sophie Bermingham pointed and moments later capitalised on Tyrone failing to clear by firing home a goal. Reagan Fay did respond for Tyrone, but Ciara Byrne left Wicklow six ahead.

The task facing the Red Hand girls became even tougher right after the restart. A long ball into the danger area from Ciara Byrne went all the way to the net. Now Wicklow were nine ahead on a score of 3-6 to 0-6, and Tyrone needed an urgent response to salvage something from the tie.

Patience, though, paid a rich dividend for them. Cathy Jordan and Aine McNulty steadied things in the defence, Siobhan Donnelly and Aoife Teague worked hard around midfield, while a series of strong runs from Reagan Fay and Kaithlin Gallagher gave them an extra threat up front.

But it took time to haul themselves back into contention.Two points from Reagan Fay and a third courtesy of Kaithlin Gallagher gave them hope. But it was a goal entering the final quarter which really transformed their fortunes. A Sally McCann shot was blocked on the line, but Cara Little was on hand to scramble the rebound to the net.

They weren’t finished yet either. Reagan Fay converted a 45 and goal number two arrived in the eighteenth minute.

It came courtesy of Sally McCann who sent a rasper to the net after good work from Reagan Fay.

Suddenly Tyrone were 2-10 to 3-6 ahead, although this game was about to reach the most dramatic cresendo. As the closing stages loomed, it was Wicklow who once more grabbed the initiative. They dominated and three points from Laura Manley and Sarah Byrne put them two ahead deep in added time.

Just 30 seconds and with time fast running out Tyrone needed a goal from their very last attack. A run from Reagan Fay created space, and within seconds the ball was in the danger area. Siobhan Donnelly won possession and managed to get her pass away to Sally McCann. The full-forward steadied herself and unleashed an unstoppable shot to the net. It was a dream finish, and one which will live long in the memory of the players, management and supporters as they celebrated a long-awaited win.