Camogs still winless despite battling display in Wicklow

THE Tyrone camogs face a huge test of their Division 3A ambitions when they travel to face table-toppers Laois this Saturday.

The Red Hands can count themselves unfortunate to have nothing to show for their efforts after their opening two matches, losing out by a single point to Roscommon before falling short by two points on the road against Wicklow last weekend.

They paid the price for a sluggish start against the Garden County, who racked up a commanding six-point lead.

Goalkeeper Eimear Colton was instrumental in preventing further damage, making crucial saves to keep Tyrone in contention, though Roisin McErlean registered their only score of the first half with a converted free.

Tyrone emerged revitalised in the second half, with McErlean adding two more points to her tally. Cara Little’s superbly taken goal narrowed the deficit to just two points, sparking hopes of a comeback.

The management introduced several substitutes including Roisin O’Neill McKee who added another point.

Tyrone also came agonisingly close to a second goal, but their efforts fell just short. Despite several wides from Wicklow, they managed to close out the game with two late scores, securing the win.

While Tyrone showed resilience in the second half, their sluggish start ultimately proved costly and they will be underdogs against a Laois team that have won both their matches to date.

Teams and Scorers

Tyrone: Eimear Colton, Grainne Cassidy, Nicola McKiver, Úna McCann, Aoife McDonald, Grainne McDonald, Meaghan Clarke, Rachel O’Neill, Aisling Hagan, Beth Jones, Grainne Rafferty, Roisin McErlean (0-4), Cara Little (1-0), Siobhan Donnelly, Bronagh Moohan, Lauren Fitzgerald, Caitriona Canavan, Roise Kerr, Micheline O’Neill, Niamh Clarke, Roisin O’Neill McKee (0-1), Leanne McKernan, Eva Corr, Lara Devlin, Eva Cullen

Wicklow: Jessica Driver, Hannah Doyle, Casey Kelly (c) Eimer Mutton, Aoife Connolly, Ciara Wafer, Róisin Byrne, Sive Byrne (0-2), Lacy-Jane Shannon, Ciara Lancaster, Elizabeth Bourke (0-2), Aobha Harmon (0-3), Ciara Connolly (0-1), Laura Smyth (0-1), Sophie Bermingham (0-1), Holly Byrne, Leanne Lifely, Shannagh Goetelen (0-1), Siofra Kenny, Niamh McCormack, Isobel O’Sullivan, Faye Corrigan, Rosie Keogh, Jackie Byrnel, Isabelle Doyle, Baoise O’Neill, Shauna O’Shea, Daisie Summer Cullen Dunne, Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne, Sarah Lambe