Campbell takes over at NFC Kesh

NFC Kesh announced on Tuesday night that Ryan Campbell has been named player-manager of the club’s Fermanagh and Western League division one side.

The experienced striker, who has starred for Dergview and Ballinamallard United in the Championship and Danske Bank Premiership, takes over from Scott Robinson, who stepped down due to work commitments last week.

And club chairman, Nicky Noble, who was going to act as caretaker boss for a short period, is delighted with the appointment of the Castlederg man.

”We decided initially not to rush in to anything and that I would take control until the break for the Junior Cup,” Noble explained.

“However on Saturday evening I spoke with Ryan about the role and as it turns out found that management is something he’s very keen on getting involved in and he sees this as a top class opportunity.

We’ve had a great talk with Ryan and we’re very excited with his plans. He’s hugely liked and respected in the local game, keen to build on the foundations laid by Scotty, continue to bring through young local players and as always the number one thing for everyone to enjoy it.

“Ryan will be assisted by Nigel Beatty, no stranger to the club and a top class local coach. This will allow Ryan to continue to do what he does on the pitch where he still has so much to offer.”