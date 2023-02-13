Can Lafferty hit ground running like fellow international McGinn

There was only one story making the news last week!And no it wasn’t anything to do with the Premier League launching an investigation into the financial affairs of Manchester City or indeed that Kyle Lafferty had signed for Linfield.

No, as far as I was concerned there was only one show in town – and that was the fact that Fawlty Towers was making a comeback after 44 years.

There were only ever 12 episodes of Fawlty Towers which was screened across two series in 1975 and 1979 but now it seems that arguably one of the great comedy sitcoms of all time is set for one hell of a comeback.

Advertisement

Fawlty Towers was an iconic comedy series based around the running of a small seaside hotel in Torquay by a demented Basil Fawlty, played by John Cleese, and his wife Sybil.

A small cast included Manuel, a Spanish waiter who had very poor command of the English language, Polly, a long-suffering waitress and Major Gowen, played by Ballard Berkeley, who was a slightly senile, amiable retired old soldier who was a permanent resident in the hotel.

In truth, Basil hadn’t the foggiest notion how to run a hotel and he literally jumped from one crisis to the next. Sybill, played by Prunella Scales, took no nonsense, and was of the view that her husband was a cross between an idiot and a buffoon, and was in effect, nothing short of useless.

The upshot was a series of hilarious pandemonium and mayhem and to this day fans still recall so many iconic moments.

Remember the escaped rat scenes, Basil beating his car with a branch and who will ever forget the scene where Manuel, much to the annoyance of his boss, kept repeating the phrase “I know nothing!”.

It really was comedy gold.

Mind you I’m not sure if a comeback is that good an idea. I mean a lot has changed in those 44 years; there would have been lines uttered in the late seventies that simply wouldn’t be tolerated in 2023.

Advertisement

With that in mind, could a new series really be as good as the original?

I have my doubts! Then again, maybe we’ll all be pleasantly surprised and no one will be happer than me if an aging John Cleese and his daughter, who are writing the new series, pull it off.

You have to admit it is a bit of a gamble, but, then again, a lot of things in life are.

I should know; I’m a part-time farmer and I make decisions every day – most of them financial -knowing that the odds are stacked heavily against me.

Sport is no different. Football clubs at all levels take a punt on appointing a manager, recruiting players, selecting a team for particular games, the list goes on.

Last month, for example, Glentoran signed our very own Niall McGinn at the ripe old age of 35.

The Donaghmore man has enjoyed a terrific career for both club and country. He proved a huge success at Aberdeen in particular and he has certainly provided some memorable moments for the green and white army; none more so than that stunning goal in the 2-0 victory over Ukraine at Euro 2016 in France.

And yet for all his success I did wonder if coming back to the Irish League and Glentoran would be a good move for both him and the East Belfast club.

Let’s face it, he wouldn’t have been the first high profile professional to return to the Irish League and flop!

But what was I thinking? Niall has hit the ground running and with Conor McMenamin returning from injury and Shay McCartan beginning to produce the goods, the Glens are again looking the part. If Rodney McAree delivers a first title in 14 seasons, then the signing of the Tyrone man could well turn out to be an inspired bit of business.

David Healy’s probably hoping for the same after signing Kyle Lafferty just last week.

In truth, the Blues are taking more of a gamble on Lafferty than the Glens did with McGinn, given his baggage, yet, who knows how that particular move will turn out.

As any gambler will tell you, the bigger the risk , the greater the potential rewards. There is, of course, a flipside, and we’ll find out over the next couple of months if Healy’s punt pays off or not.

On thing’s for sure, we’ll all be watching this space with interest.