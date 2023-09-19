Cappagh and Omagh Ladies set up Intermediate Final showdown

CAPPAGH ladies overcame a spirited Loughmacrory challenge to book their ticket to the Intermediate Championship final after this last four stage victory at Pomeroy on Saturday evening.

The early exchanges were even but Cappagh enjoyed a purple patch in the run-up to half-time and maintained that momentum as the second 30 minutes unfolded. The St Theresa’s team kept battling all the way to the finish but they couldn’t make enough inroads on the Cappagh advantage.

Advertisement

Play began at a brisk pace as both teams showed equal focus on gaining a foothold. The action moved swiftly from end to end in the process, with neither team holding back in terms of commitment and forward drive.

Loughmacrory netted inside five minutes through Lisa Melley, who led the line well with Teri McCusker and company. Kerry Quinn pointed to launch Cappagh’s account and the game’s second goal arrived 13 minutes in when Kirsty Edgar had a couple of efforts saved by St Theresa’s keeper Kellie Boyle but Edgar managed to drill the ball home at the third attempt.

Aoife Kelly angled over a point for Loughmacrory and Kerri Ward followed up with a St Theresa’s free prior to a levelling point via Cappagh’s Aisling Porter.

Cappagh then landed three points on the trot as the lively Cara O’Neill pointed at the double plus Kirsty Edgar was causing problems for the St Theresa’s defence and she had a shot tipped over the top by Kelly Boyle.

Loughmacrory were defending with determination and keeper Boyle made more decent saves. Cappagh, though, broke through for their second goal after Edgar recycled possession and found Grainne McCann who netted. Kelly and Porter subsequently swapped efforts to send the sides in at the midway phase with Cappagh showing ahead on 2-6 to 1-3.

The Cappagh girls started the second half strongly and they fired over points from Teri McCusker plus one via influential midfielder Kate McAleer. Kate McAleer drove over her second score as Cappagh continued to press forward and a Teri McCusker place kick conversion added to their increasing tally. It was now 2-10 to 1-3 after 42 minutes.

Both sides made some personnel changes as play progressed and Lisa Melley landed a free to notch Loughmacrory’s opening score of the last 30 minutes. Oonagh Gallagher saw a stinging shot for goal on Loughmacrory’s behalf finely saved by St Mary’s keeper Cliodhna Cait Rafferty and Cara O’Neill pointed at the other end as Cappagh counter-attacked effectively.

Advertisement

Melley converted a free for the St Theresa’s but O’Neill replied with her fourth point in open play to sustain Cappagh’s solid position on the scoreboard.

Loughmacrory, to their credit, refused to give up the chase and the St Theresa’s were awarded a penalty when Kerri Ward was grounded. That led to a card dismissal for keeper Rafferty and Lisa Melley sent the penalty home on 57 minutes.

Teri McCusker scored a closing Cappagh point in reply and Lisa Melley converted a late free for Loughmacrory. It was Cappagh’s night here, though, as they progressed through to a local derby final pairing with Omagh St Enda’s.

TEAMS & SCORERS

Cappagh: Cliodhna Cait Gallagher, Hannah McCullagh, Amy McPhillips, Kerry Quinn (0-1), Ellie-Mae Nugent, Grainne McCann (1-0), Ciara Heagney, Claire Murnaghan, Kate McAleer (0-2), Cara O’Neill (0-4), Aisling Porter (0-2), Laura Corcoran, Kirsty Edgar (1-1), Teri McCusker (0-3, 1f), Beth Corcoran. Subs: Jessica McCullagh, Brona Cunningham, Stephanie Patterson, Nena Armstrong.

Loughmacrory: Kellie Boyle, Ellie Murphy, Aine Donaghy, Edel Hughes, Amy Ayna, Eimear Slane, Ciara McAleer, Claire Gallagher, Niamh Fox, Bronagh Gallagher, Lisa Melley (2-2, 1 pen, 2f), Oonagh Gallagher, Aoife Kelly (0-2), Kerri Ward (0-2, 2f), Cora McElduff. Subs: Brenna Fox, Aoife Gordon, Grainne Gordon.