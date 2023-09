Cappagh and Omagh Ladies set up Intermediate Final showdown

CAPPAGH 2-13 LOUGHMACRORY 2-6

CAPPAGH ladies overcame a spirited Loughmacrory challenge to book their ticket to the Intermediate Championship final after this last four stage victory at Pomeroy on Saturday evening. The early exchanges were even but Cappagh enjoyed a purple patch in the run-up to half-time and maintained that momentum as the second 30 minutes unfolded. The St Theresa’s team kept battling all the way to the finish but they couldn’t make enough inroads on the Cappagh advantage. Advertisement Play began at a brisk pace as both teams showed equal focus on gaining a foothold. The action moved swiftly from end to end in the process, with neither team holding back in terms of commitment and forward drive. Loughmacrory netted inside five minutes through Lisa Melley, who led the line well with Teri McCusker and company. Kerry Quinn pointed to launch Cappagh’s account and the game’s second goal arrived 13 minutes in when Kirsty Edgar had a couple of efforts saved by St Theresa’s keeper Kellie Boyle but Edgar managed to drill the ball home at the third attempt. Aoife Kelly angled over a point for Loughmacrory and Kerri Ward followed up with a St Theresa’s free prior to a levelling point via Cappagh’s Aisling Porter. Cappagh then landed three points on the trot as the lively Cara O’Neill pointed at the double plus Kirsty Edgar was causing problems for the St Theresa’s defence and she had a shot tipped over the top by Kelly Boyle. Loughmacrory were defending with determination and keeper Boyle made more decent saves. Cappagh, though, broke through for their second goal after Edgar recycled possession and found Grainne McCann who netted. Kelly and Porter subsequently swapped efforts to send the sides in at the midway phase with Cappagh showing ahead on 2-6 to 1-3. The Cappagh girls started the second half strongly and they fired over points from Teri McCusker plus one via influential midfielder Kate McAleer. Kate McAleer drove over her second score as Cappagh continued to press forward and a Teri McCusker place kick conversion added to their increasing tally. It was now 2-10 to 1-3 after 42 minutes. Both sides made some personnel changes as play progressed and Lisa Melley landed a free to notch Loughmacrory’s opening score of the last 30 minutes. Oonagh Gallagher saw a stinging shot for goal on Loughmacrory’s behalf finely saved by St Mary’s keeper Cliodhna Cait Rafferty and Cara O’Neill pointed at the other end as Cappagh counter-attacked effectively. Advertisement Melley converted a free for the St Theresa’s but O’Neill replied with her fourth point in open play to sustain Cappagh’s solid position on the scoreboard. Loughmacrory, to their credit, refused to give up the chase and the St Theresa’s were awarded a penalty when Kerri Ward was grounded. That led to a card dismissal for keeper Rafferty and Lisa Melley sent the penalty home on 57 minutes. Teri McCusker scored a closing Cappagh point in reply and Lisa Melley converted a late free for Loughmacrory. It was Cappagh’s night here, though, as they progressed through to a local derby final pairing with Omagh St Enda’s. TEAMS & SCORERS Cappagh: Cliodhna Cait Gallagher, Hannah McCullagh, Amy McPhillips, Kerry Quinn (0-1), Ellie-Mae Nugent, Grainne McCann (1-0), Ciara Heagney, Claire Murnaghan, Kate McAleer (0-2), Cara O’Neill (0-4), Aisling Porter (0-2), Laura Corcoran, Kirsty Edgar (1-1), Teri McCusker (0-3, 1f), Beth Corcoran. Subs: Jessica McCullagh, Brona Cunningham, Stephanie Patterson, Nena Armstrong. Loughmacrory: Kellie Boyle, Ellie Murphy, Aine Donaghy, Edel Hughes, Amy Ayna, Eimear Slane, Ciara McAleer, Claire Gallagher, Niamh Fox, Bronagh Gallagher, Lisa Melley (2-2, 1 pen, 2f), Oonagh Gallagher, Aoife Kelly (0-2), Kerri Ward (0-2, 2f), Cora McElduff. Subs: Brenna Fox, Aoife Gordon, Grainne Gordon.

OMAGH 5-9 ARDBOE 3-7

OMAGH progressed to the Intermediate Championship Final with an eight-point win over Ardboe at Greencastle on Saturday.

The scoreline is perhaps not a fair reflection of what was a hard-fought last four clash between two well-drilled and talented teams.

The sides were level on five occasions in a first half that saw the lead swing back and forth. However after the break it was St Enda’s, backboned by a solid defence and the deadly accuracy of young Emer Cunningham, who broke away.

Omagh could have won by more as in the closing minutes they hit several wides, but equally so Ardboe could have added to their tally but for goalkeeper Danni Brown and some quality defending from Clara Daly and Christiane Hunter.

Rebecca Bell slotted two early points for the Rossas while Cara Mulgrew scored a penalty after she was fouled. Omagh took time to settle but in a five-minute spell they jumped in front. Eimer McCanny’s ball sent Shauna McCrory in for a goal, Cunningham added a brace of points, and then Aine Strain rolled in a goal from close range.

Mulgrew fired in a well-worked Ardboe goal to level matters after good build-up play from Leah Martin. A Cunningham brace at the other end and a well-taken McCanny point nudged Omagh three ahead.

Yet again, though, Ardboe responded. Bell and Clare Muldoon split the defence and Martin walked the ball imto the net. Bell’s close range free put Ardboe in front again only for Cunningham to give St Enda’s the advantage before a late point from Eva Mulgrew levelled the game for a fifth time.

Cunningham pointed a free on the restart while at the other end Hunter broke down a one-on-one with Devlin and in the break that followed, Omagh bagged a third goal from Strain with a fine finish at pace. McCrory’s point then opened the gap to five. Daly, Orlagh McNamee, Hunter and Sally Mc Menamin broke up several attacks and while Ardboe did tag on two points it was Omagh who took charge in the final ten minutes.

A break through the centre by McNamee saw her fouled and Cunningham rolled in the resultant penalty. McCrory had another goal bound effort cleared.

Bell landed a late Ardboe free before a cracking goal from Cunningham capped an excellent performance from the young attacker who finished with 2-7.

SCORERS

Omagh: Emer Cunningham 2-7, Aine Strain 2-0, Shauna Mc Crory 1-1, Eimer Mc Canny 0-1.

Ardboe: Cara Mulgrew 2-1, Rebecca Bell 0-4, Leah Martin 1-0, Eva Mulgrew 0-1 Annie Devlin 0-1.