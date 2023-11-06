Cappagh Ladies claim the Intermediate League title

Cappagh 5-9 Edendork 3-9

CAPPAGH booked their place in senior football next season with a six point win over Edendork at Garvaghey on Wednesday evening in the Ladies Intermediate League Final.

The margin of victory may suggest otherwisebut this wasn’t a straight forward victory. The St Malachy’s reeled in a twelve point deficit in a spirited second half while Cappagh keeper CC Rafferty made several key saves over the hour to to deny a bristling Edendork attack.

With four points between the sides down the home straight it took a show of real bravery from the diminutive Kerry Quinn to turn Teri McCusker’s pass to the Edendork net to settle the issue, so completing her goal hat-trick in the process.

After losing the Championship Final a few weeks ago the pressure was on Cappagh to deliver. They fell 0-3 to 0-1 in arrears in a frantic opening six minutes. After Maeve Maxwell closed in on goal with Rafferty turning her effort away, Eva Corr, Laura Kelly and Tara Jane Murphy registered for Edendork.

The impressive Laura Corcoran steadied the Cappagh nerves with two well executed points while in a three minute spell the Blues eased themselves eight points clear with a burst of goals.

A quick one two sent McCusker in for goal number one. She then teed up Quinn for another and when a free came off the upright Quinn was again on hand to beat Ella McCaffrey from close range, finding the net.

Maxwell led an Edendork comeback heading into the second quarter. They had a goal chance but a Nicole Donaghy effort flashed wide. After knocking over two points Edendork did find the net with Corr and Kelly combining to set Maxwell in. Rafferty again denied Kelly and Cappagh seen out the half with two quick fire points from McCusker.

Six points was the gap on the restart as Kate McAleer burst through from the throw in and tapped over. Despite a Maxwell point, Cappagh were in the box seat as they rattled off a goal and four points. Mc Cusker, Corcoran, Clare Murnaghan (2) and an opportune goal from out right by Mc Cusker gave them a twelve point cushion by the end of the third quarter.

Again player of the match Rafferty was twice on hand to snuff out the ever dangerous Maxwell. Amy McPhillips and Ellie Mae Nugent were doing well at the back for Cappagh and it seemed they would coast across the winning line. But that wasn’t the case.

Showing admirable belief Edendork hauled themselves back to within striking distance. Quick thinking from Maxwell saw her free fired to the net by Sinead McGeary. Maxwell then rattled home a penalty goal and tagged on two further points to leave four in it.

Heading towards injury time with Edendork on the front foot a moment of quality turned the game for a final decisive time in Cappagh’s favour. Fresh off the bench Naomi Mc Anulla made a critical challenge at centre field and the ball was directed out to the right where McCusker closed in and sent a great pass to Quinn who turned to palm the ball past McCaffrey.

A late Maxwell point brought her personal tally to 2-6 and wrapped up the contest to leave six between the sides after an exciting contest.

THE SCORERS

Cappagh

Kerry Quinn (3-0), Teri McCusker (2-3), Laura Corcoran (0-3), Clare Murnaghan (0-2), Kate McAleer (0-1)

Edendork

Maeve Maxwell (2-6), Sinead McGeary (1-0), Laura Kelly, Eva Corr and Tara Jane Murphy (0-1 each)

THE TEAMS

Cappagh

CC Rafferty, Hannah McCullagh, Amy McPhillips, Kerry Quinn, Elle Mae Nugent, Grainne McCann, Ciara Heagney, Clare Murnaghan, Kate McAleer, Cara O’Neill, Aishling Porter, Laura Corcoran, Kirsty Edgar, Teri Mc Cusker, Beth Corcoran. Subs used: Stephanie Patterson for McCullagh, Orla McAleer for B Corcoran, Naomi McAnulla for Edgar

Edendork

Ella McCaffrey, Cliona Neilis, Anita Kerr, Siun Devlin, Kathleen Rafferty, Kate McLernan, Olivia Mc Guinness, Nicole Donaghy, TJ Murphy, Eva Corr, Laura Kelly, Sinead Mc Geary, Lara Devlin, Maeve Maxwell, Laura McCaffrey. Subs used: Bronagh Moohan for S Devlin, Emma Connolly for L Kelly, Rosie Morgan for Neilis

Referee: Michael McCann