Captain Aoibhinn hoping for a happier Croker outing

TYRONE Ladies hope to round off an epic (and exhausting) 2025 journey on the highest possible note when they tackle Laois in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final this Sunday lunchtime at Croke Park.

Marathon and dramatic matches across the past few months, pockmarked by a series of extra-time classics, have brought the side to the cusp of national glory now and the prospect of annexing the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup for only the second time in the county’s history.

With memories of last year’s thrilling, but ultimately disappointing, 3-11 to 3-10 defeat to Leitrim in the decider still vivid, Darren McCann’s charges have been presented with a golden opportunity to atone for that reversal.

Team captain Aoibhinn McHugh was one of the goalscorers in that sea-saw 2024 clash at Croker, when her side bravely sought to reel in a seven point deficit down the home straight. The Aghyaran star is understandably keen to go one step further this time around.

“ No doubt it was a thrilling match for people to watch last year but it was disappointing to lose by a point at the finish up. Hopefully we can take that hurt and the experience and go one step further this year.”

Aoibhinn stated that from the offset of the season there was a steely determination within the ranks to get back to Croke Park.

“ I think we were excited going into this season. A lot of us were raring to get back. Last year showed the potential the team has. Yes we didn’t get the ultimate result in terms of winning the All-Ireland but we just wanted to get back as quickly as we could and see if we could make up for it this year.”

Tyrone have been embroiled in three extra-time Championship clashes this season. They lost out to Down in the Ulster semi-final, but came through the All-Ireland quarter-final and semi-final meetings with both Fermanagh and Westmeath successfully. McHugh said that those draining matches spoke volumes for their character.

“ There has been a lot of tests this year. There is some really strong teams at Intermediate. Fermanagh and Westmeath are two good teams. We probably weren’t overly happy with our performances at times.

“But to come through in extra-time and know you have that in you is testament to the character of the team. To know we have girls who can stand up in those sort of battles is brilliant for the character of the team. There was still a lot of positives to take away from those games and ultimately we came through and managed to reach the final.”

The skipper appreciates however that the side will need to step it up another level again if they are to fulfil their objectives against Laois this weekend.

“ They are a strong team and have that experience from winning the Intermediate All-Ireland a couple of years ago. They have some really experienced players so they are going to be a big challenge but we are looking forward to it.

“We are delighted to be in another All-Ireland Final, the build up and support around Tyrone is really good. So we are just buzzing for the final at this stage.”