Carmen crash out to slick Edendork

Carrickmore 1-4 Edendork 0-14

AN Edendork side laced with quality players recorded one of their best championship victories for years courtesy of an emphatic performance which saw them confidently edged out their illustrious opponents in the first round of the Senior Championship.

Last year’s defeated county finalists from Carrickmore entered this tie anxious to make an even bigger mark in 2023. But they had few answers to the St Malachy’s and a four point tally for 55 minutes of action here was a poor return.

They will now regroup for new challenges ahead, but the opportunities are there to be grasped by an Edendork side who will fancy

their chances of progressing even further. What proved to be one of the top games on a busy weekend of action began at a blistering pace.

This clash fulfilled all the expectations, as the two teams produced a keenly contested and expansive clash laced with quality scores.

At no time was that more evident than during the opening stages. It was a penalty goal for the St Comcille’s which really enlivened matters.

Daniel Fullerton fired home from the spot, after his initial shot was blocked by the Edendork goalkeeper, Dara Mallon.

But intead of encouraging them to push on despite playing against the wind, it was a score which motivated the St Malachy’s. For much of the next 20 minutes, they dominated proceedings, scoring six points in a row to transform their challenge.

Harry Og Conlon, Niall Morgan and Darren McCurry spearheaded the St Malachy’s challenge. Their passing, teamwork and generally expansive play created real problems for Carmen. A series of fine points highlighted their control.

Niall Morgan got them going, then Fiachra Nelis raced through to set up Darren McCurry, who added a pointed free soon after to bring the teams level. He quickly edged them ahead, as Carrickmore struggled to settle.

Edendork extended their lead to 0-5 to 1-0 by the end of that first quarter. Neil Kilpatrick fired over, as Niall Morgan made it a double-scores advantage.

Things could have got even better for Edendork, too, only for the alert Jack McCallan who saved from James Fearon. Of course, Carrickmore’s traditional experience ensures that they rarely panic. They eventually got a foothold here, with Sean Donnelly, Lorcan McGarrity and Daniel Fullerton working hard.

A point from Sean Donnelly suddenly made the outlook just a little brighter for them, while the introduction soon after of Cormac Munroe further strengthened their position. Oran McKee made a couple of important interceptions as Lorcan McBride reduced the deficit to just two points.

While Harry Og Conlon quickly responded for the St Malachy’s, it was clear that the outcome of this clash was still very much in the balance ahead of the resumption.

Veteran Martin Penrose was introduced to the Carmen team for the second half. Swapped points between Darren McCurry for Edendork and Sean Donnelly – courtesy of a brilliant long range effort – kept things nicely on the boil during the opening stages after the restart. There was an expectation that the St Colmcille’s would stage a strong revival, especially considering that they were now playing with wind advantage.

However, as the minutes passed, it became increasingly more evident that Edendork were in no mood to relinquish what they had gained. That feeling was emphasised when Darren McCurry fired over a brace of frees.

That left them 0-11 to 1-3 entering the final quarter. Real intent was then shown by Stephen Corr when he raced through to extend their lead. Goalkeeper, Jack McCallan, briefly ventured into the attack in a bid to increasing Carrickmore’s options.

But the St Malachy’s defence were holding firm, despite the best efforts of Lorcan McBride, Daniel Fullerton and the Munroe brothers to find a way through.Lorcan McGarrity fired over for them with ten minutes remaining. They required much more, though, and amazingly, that proved to be their final point of the game.

Instead, it was Edendork who pressed ahead. Two late points from Darren McCurry completed a famous win, as Carrickmore had Stephen Grogan sent off after a brief melee near the finish.