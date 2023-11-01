Carmen defeat Dromore to make Senior League Final

Dromore 0-9 Carrickmore 1-14

CARRICKMORE are through to the Tyrone Senior League Final after a dominant second half display overpowered Dromore at Gardrum Park on Saturday afternoon.

After 45 minutes of intriguing football there was nothing between the sides, as the contest was level at eight points apiece, but on the 45th minute a high ball from Ruiari Slane was flicked on to the brilliant Martin Penrose who smashed the ball into the back of the Dromore net, and from there the St Colmcilles side never looked back. They scored 1-6 without reply to ease into the final.

Advertisement

In what was a cagey opening quarter, Dromore actually made the stronger start and deservedly led by three points to two, with Oran Sludden, Tiarnan Sludden and Peter Teague all kicking points.

St Dympnas may have felt they should have had a larger lead at that stage as they missed a kickable free and turned over the ball on multiple occasions whilst in scoreable positions. Carrickmore would grow more into the game, a superb long range free from their goalkeeper Jack McCallan meant they led by a point after 20 minutes.

Dromore would retake the lead through a Peter Teague free and Ronan McNabb’s long range point after a brilliant run from Sean McNabb. However, three scores on the bounce from St Colmcilles meant they led 0-07-0-05 heading into the last few minutes of the half. Martin Penrose scoring his second and third points of the game, one from a mark and another from play.

It almost got worse for Dromore when a sloppy pass coming out of defence nearly led to a Carrickmore goal, but a fine save by Mark McGale from a Cormac Munroe shot kept his side in the match.

This let off seemed to awaken Dromore and they would go on to kick the final two points of the half, one was a magnificent long-range score by Ronan McNabb and the other point coming through Sean McNabb after a fine run. The sides were level at half time.

The third quarter of the match was full of errors with only two points being scored, one for each team as both sides looked nervy. Carrickmore would establish a foothold in the game through a moment of brilliance from the former Tyrone all-Ireland winning star, Martin Penrose who showed great composure to blast the ball into the Dromore net. He would then follow this up with another score to leave four points between the sides.

The next four scores of the game came from the boot of Daniel Fullerton, kicking four points in a row, all from play.

Advertisement

Dromore would rue a brilliant opportunity to get themselves back into the tie with Nathan McCaron splitting Carrickmore’s defence, but Cormac Munroe made a key interception when a goal looked on.

In truth, Dromore never recovered from the goal they conceded and would only score one more point in the contest, coming in the 60th minute. An impressive Carrickmore side, who, despite struggling early in the contest showed their quality in the big moments and now move on to face the winners of Trillick and Killyclogher in the Tyrone Senior League Final.