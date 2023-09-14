Carmen Ladies pip Dromore in pulsating tie

AN CHARRAIG MHOR 2-11 DROMORE 2-10

THIS turned out to be a compelling Ladies SFC quarter-final clash as An Charraig Mhor narrowly held off a gallant Dromore challenge at Drumragh’s Clanabogan Park on Friday evening.

It was a match during which both centre-half forwards played significant roles for their respective sides, namely Emma Smyth(Dromore) and Sorcha Gormley(An Charraig Mhor). The two forwards led their team’s scoring returns plus performed pivotal playmaking roles as well. Players throughout the two sides, though, also provided great endeavour and commitment to their team’s cause.

Play began with Alanagh McCallan and Sorcha Gormley both pointing for the St Colmcille’s in open play. Emma Smyth replied with Dromore’s first point via a place kick as the teams settled sharply.

The Carrickmore girls were quickly back on the attack as centre-half forward Sorcha Gormley worked an angle to drill over and Gormley added a free not long afterwards.

Dromore’s defence did well to keep their lines intact as Sorcha Gormley pointed a place kick before getting close to goal with a 13th minute effort. The St Dympna’s were quick to switch into attacking mode themselves for a move that comprised Shauna Teague and Emma Smyth’s solo run with a finish to the St Colmcille’s net.

Sorcha Gormley at the double gave An Charraig Mhor a bit more leverage before Caoimhe McNabb found her range with a score for Dromore. Marie Slane and Niamh McGovern had efforts at the opposite end after good work on behalf of Niamh McElduff.

Smyth and Gormley swapped scores as the rundown to half-time unearthed two goals. There was a 29th minute goal for the St Dympna’s through Shauna Teague’s clever finish and in quick reply Sorcha Gormley converted a penalty to leave An Charraig Mhor 1-8 to 2-4 leaders over the interval.

Gormley and Smyth again exchanged points in the opening minutes of the last half. An Charraig Mhor then claimed their second goal of the game goal 37 minutes in as Eimear McPhillips sent a stinging shot to the net. That made it 2-9 to 2-5 for the St Colmcille’s.

Dromore were unfortunate with an effort that struck the upright and Sorcha Gormley conjured up an inspiring St Colmcille’s point from a challenging angle.

Emma Smyth scored two to keep the St Dympna’s in the mix and she followed up to leave the gap one. Dromore had some opportunities to put the Carrickmore defence under pressure but they were turned over a few times when trying to carve out chances.

One more score from Emma Smyth squared matters heading for the closing minutes and Carrickmore were reduced to fourteen players late on. The St Colmcille’s, though, went back in search of a winning score and Sorcha Gormley did indeed supply the lead point.

Efforts at either end came close but no further additions to the scoring arrived and the St Colmcille’s had reached the semi-finals following a memorable match. The St Dympna’s gave this their all and the contest could have gone either way in the latter stages.

TEAMS & SCORERS

An Charraig Mhor: Shauna McCallan, Dearbhla McNamee, Chloe Munroe, Clare Donnelly, Blaithnait Kerr, Aimee Fox, Alanagh McKernan, Aoibhinn Murray, Aoibhinn Daly, Aine Grimes, Sorcha Gormley(1-8, 1 pen, 4f), Niamh McElduff, Meabh McElroy(0-1), Maire Slane(0-1), Alanagh McCallan (0-1). Sub: Eimear McPhillips(1-0)

Dromore: Dearbhla Gallagher, Aine McCoy, Kate Gallagher, Meabh Maguire, Shauna Gormley, Ciara Colton, Eve Teague, Nuala McHugh, Ciarrai McCann, Cathy Teague, Emma Smyth(1-7, 5f), Shauna McNabb, Shauna Teague(1-1), Caoimhe McNabb(0-1), Niamh McGovern(0-1). Subs: Aoife Hunter, Catherine McNabb

Referee: Sean McIntrye, Strabane