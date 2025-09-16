Carmen show class in accounting for Moortown

TYRONE SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND

Carrickmore 2-21 Moortown 1-14

A CARRICKMORE team which endured mixed form in the All-County League came good when it mattered in this Championship clash which they won fairly comfortably against Moortown at Dungannon on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Two first half goals from Daniel Fullerton and impressive displays throughout the field meant that the St Colmcille’s were never really in any danger of losing this one.

Victory means that they will now enter the quarter final with real confidence of causing problems for whoever they meet in the last eight.

The St Colmcille’s wasted little time in establishing their authority on proceedings here. Three points in quick succession right at the start highlighted their control, as Daniel Fullerton abnd Lorcan McGarrity hit the target to leave them 0-2 to no score ahead.

Then came the opening goal, which really set them on the road to the win even at that early stage. A foul on Tiarnan Loughran resulted in a penalty which Daniel Fullerton confidently converted. A two point free conversion by Lorcan McGarrity soon after ensured that the St Colmcille’s were full value for their six point lead at that stage.

Moortown, who missed the services once again of Brian McLernon due to injury, did try hard to create chances.

Sean Kelly opened their account with a great two-pointer, and the efforts of Tarlach Quinn, Rian Smith and Liam Lawn also gave them encouragement.

But the task facing them was always going to be a tough one. Further scores courtesy of Tiarnan Loughran, Cormac Munroe and Lorcan McGarrity extended the Carmen lead and they were in control throughout the field.

Advertisement

Oran McKee, Rory Loughran and Cormac Munroe excelled in defence, Lorcan McBride and Jonathan Munroe were on top at midfield and the efforts of Rory Donnelly and Daniel Fullerton created space up front.

Despite the torrential rain, points from Ryan Kelly and Liam Lawn increaed the Moortown tally. But things got a whole lot worse for them as the interval break approached.

Carrickmore’s second goal came just before the end of normal time in that first half. A quick kick-out found Colm McCrory whose strong run through saw him offload to Daniel Fullerton.

The ace attacker then drove the ball to the net to leave them enjoying a commanding 2-10 to 0-5 advantage.

To their credit, the St Malachy’s kept battling. Peter Devlin fired over for them right at the end of that first half and, as the rain cleared, they enjoyed their best spell of the game.

A great level of intensity around the midfield area from Sean Kelly and Blaine Ryan helped. Tony Quinn pulled off a great save from Colm McCrory and his efforts inspired his outfield teammates onto even greater efforts.

Five points in a row put them in a much better place. Ryan Kelly with a two-pointer, Peter Devlin, Kelly again and Rian Smith all hit the target.

They were still trailing by eight points, but the outlook was at least a little better.

By then, though, time was running out and the Carrickmore defence was in no mood to concede further ground. Oran McKee, Seamus Sweeney and Cormac Munroe defended well, and they forged ahead with the scores to seal the win.

Daniel Fullerton, Cormac Munroe, James Donaghy and Niall Allison all fired over to ensure that they were safety through to the quarter final, even though Blaine Ryan grabbed a late consolation goal.

Scorers

Carrickmore: Daniel Fullerton 2-7 1-0 pen, 1x2pt, 2f, Lorcan McGarrity 0-7 1x2ptf. 1f, Cormac Munroe 0-2, Tiarnan Loughran 0-2, James Donaghy 0-1, Colm McCrory 0-1, Niall Allison 0-1.

Moortown: Blaine Ryan 1-0, Ryan Kelly 0-4 1x2pt, Sean Kelly 0-4 2x2pt, Liam Lawn 0-3, 1x2pt, Peter Devlin 0-2, Rian Smith 0-1

Teams

Carrickmore: Declan Grimes, Seamus Sweeney, Oranm McKee, Mattie McCallan, Niall Allison, Rory Loughran, Cormac Munroe, Lorcan McBride, Jonathan Munroe, James Donaghy, Rory Donnelly, Colm McCrory, Daniel Fullerton, Lorcan McGarrity, Tiarnan Loughran. Subs: Brian Conway for C McCrory 42, Aidan Woods for T Loughran 50, Martin Penrose for J Munroe, Conan McElduff for N Allison 57, Pierce Byrne for R Loughran 60.

Moortown: Tony Quinn, Conor McVeigh, Christopher McGuigan, Sean Paul Quinn, Connor Quinn, Tarlach Quinn, Rian Smith, Sean Kelly, Blaine Ryan, Liam Lawn, Dara McNally, Matthew Conlon, Shea Lawn, Ryan Kelly, Peter Devlin. Subs: Karl Hagan for D McNally 45, Matthew Hurl for S Lawn 50, Tomas Hurl for SP Quinn 52.

Referee: Sean Devenney, Drumquin.