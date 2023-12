BIG games for Tyrone have sharpened the competitive edge of the Carrickmore Eire Ogs as they bid to finally make their long-awaited breakthrough on the provincial stage.

Recent years have seen them earn an almost impeccable record in the Benburb Cup. Their tally of 29 Tyrone titles has put them top of the Benburb Cup roll of honour.

But their failure to add the Ulster Intermediate title has proven very frustrating for a team that has a proven track-record against the other top club sides at this level.

Now, though, that milestone is approaching and they’re aiming to win a title that has been much sought-after by everyone associated with the club. This weekend’s final aganst Setanta of Donegal provides a golden opportunity. Both the players, management and supporters know what’s at stake and will be determined to prove their worth against determined opponents.

Team captain Bryan McGurk has formed a strong midfield partnership with Ruairi Slane in so far in this year’s Championship. Needless to say, he’s looking forward to this weekend’s final clash and the prospect of maintaining the momentum of their season into December.

“It’s a massive goal of ours to get over the line in this Ulster Intermediate. This is always a tough competition to win,” said the team captain.

“Any team can win it in any year. There’s always a puck of the ball between any team. It was a massive disappointment in 2016 and 2010 was also the same. I wasn’t involved that year but I remember being at the match.

“We have won plenty of county titles. It’s great winning county titles, but you want to be putting your foot into Ulster and pushing on from your county. It would be a massive stepping stone and a serious bridge crossed.

“We’re still a developing club, but we’re going in the right direction. Who knows, but this could be a stepping stone to bigger things ahead.”

McGurk’s partner at midfield, Ruairi Slane, is also well aware of the importance of building on their Tyrone success, and the determination to maintain their provincial run.

“It’s just great to be in the final now. In the last three or four years we’ve felt more than capable of reaching this stage,” he said.

“Finals are where we want to be playing and this Saturday’s match is going to be a great occasion for the club. Our training has been going well and it’s a case of just keeping things going now.

“Getting to this stage has been a target for us. But every day and game has brought different challenges. None of the matches have been easy and it’s going to be the same in the final.”

“You never know what way the game is going to go and you’ve just got to go from the first minute to the 60th. If the match goes on beyond that, thebn you’ve got to keep it going the whole way,” he said.

