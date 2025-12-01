Carrickmore Eire Ogs Camogs continue All-Ireland quest

CAMOGIE- ALL-IRELAND JUNIOR B CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Eire Og (Tyrone) 0-10 Fr Murphy’s (London) 0-3

TYRONE and Ulster champions Eire Og An Charraig Mhor managed to get the better of a hard-working Fr Murphy’s team in Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Fr Murphy’s made the trip over from London as they tried to seal an All-Ireland final place following their productive domestic campaign. Fr Murphy’s are based in West London and they did their club and catchment area proud by sticking to their task gamely despite the lack of scoreboard reward.

Eire Og did enjoy the better of the first half score exchanges at Blanchardstown’s TUD (Technological University Dublin) Park.

The Tyrone team took a 0-6 to 0-1 advantage into the break, but the St Colmcille camp knew that there was still plenty of work to do in the second 30 minutes.

Fr Murphy’s kept trying and tackling well during the course of the closing half but Eire Og had the momentum and the Tyrone representatives didn’t let up in terms of work-rate and drive. They tagged on four second half points to two in reply and Eire Og thus ensured a landmark All-Ireland final day booking for the club this side of Christmas.

Aoibhinn Daly produced a stirring display in the Eire Og half-forward line as the likes of made good contributions to the cause. The whole team plus subs brought on also put in a really hard-working performance in overall terms.

Both goalkeepers had good games in their respective nets, namely Tara Haughey for Eire Og and her opposite number Elaine Hayes. Neamhann Ni Dhonnghail and the Eire Og defence as a unit were effective, plus Minnie McCallan assisted the team too as a late sub for Ciara Clarke.

The first 15 minutes of the match produced three points for Eire Og and one on the Fr Murphy’s side of the scoreboard. Sorcha Gormley landed a quick point after the start plus Niamh McElduff added two, with Meghan Carroll opening Fr Murphy’s account.

Eire Og maintained a hold on the scoring front as they added three further points to their tally before half-time. Aoibhinn Daly sent over those three Eire Og scores and Daly had one score ruled out as well.

Ulster winners Eire Og started the second 30 minutes five points to the good, but scores were a bit elusive for both sides. Fr Murphy’s did not convert a penalty but Niamh McElduff and Aoibhinn Daly did then get Eire Og going with scores apiece.

Fr Murphy’s found their range via a brace of Amy Mulkeen frees, but McElduff and Daly claimed points for an Eire Og team that turned over the West London team in possession several times. They were then able to seal their All-Ireland final place in a controlled manner. They now meet St Paul’s of Leinster in the final before Christmas.

Scorers

Eire Og: Aoibhinn Daly 0-5(2f), Niamh McElduff 0-4, Sorcha Gormley 0-1

Fr Murphy’s: Amy Mulkeen 0-2(2f), Meghan Carroll 0-1

Teams

Eire Og: Tara Haughey, Neamhann Ni Dhonnghaile, Emma Cait Gallagher, Aoibh Kerr, Blathnait Kerr, Roise Kerr, Orlaith McElduff, Micheala Daly, Ciara Clarke, Sorcha Gormley, Niamh McElduff, Aoibhinn Daly, Leanne McKernan, Aoife Grogan, Aobh Bennett. Subs: Minnie McCallan for C Clarke, Maire Kerr for A Grogan, Kate Hughes for M McCallan, Aoibhinn Coyle for A Kerr

Fr Murphy’s: Elaine Hayes, Aisling Dunphy, Amy Mulkeen, Ciara Cunning, Orla Higgins, Kiera O’Leary, Lauren Kearns, Kelly Devine, Niamh Egan, Eimear Larkin, Meghan Carroll, Laura Cleary, Bernice Kealey, Aisling Murphy, Carolyn McCarthy

Referee: Colm O’Mochain, Cork