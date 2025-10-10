BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Carrickmore handballer Aaron strikes double gold

  • 10 October 2025
Carrickmore handballer Aaron strikes double gold
Carrickmore's Aaron McElhone and Loughmacrory's Owen Kelly captured the 15&U 60x30 National Championship doubles crown.
IT has been a golden few weeks for Carrickmore handballer Aaron McElhone, who has lit up the national stage with back to back triumphs that brought pride to both his club and county.

The young star first teamed up with Owen Kelly of Loughmacrory to capture the 15&U 60×30 National Championship doubles crown. The Tyrone duo impressed throughout the competition, showing skill, teamwork and determination to overcome their opponents.

Just three weeks later, Aaron was back in action-and this time he went one better. Representing Tyrone and his club Carrickmore, he produced a superb run of performances to clinch the U16 60×30 All Ireland singles title, a hugely prestigious honour that cements his place among Ireland’s brightest prospects.

With two national titles already secured this season, the future looks very bright indeed for Carrickmore’s rising star.

