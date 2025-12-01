Carrickmore hurlers are crowned Ulster champions

ULSTER INTERMEDIATE HURLING CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Carrickmore 1-18 Lisbellaw 0-15

MORE than a decade of painful provincial defeats were finally replaced by the sheer thrill of success as Carrickmore Eire Ogs captured the Ulster Intermediate title with an emphatic display that saw them clinch the title at Clones on Sunday.

It was a fourth final in the grade for the Tyrone champions, and their determination to succeed was evident throughout. Sean Og Grogan’s goal early in the second half provided them with the perfect platform to push for the win, secured with a brilliant all-round team display.

From veteran free-taker, Aidan Kelly, to the youthful exuberance of Shea Munroe, Aidan Woods and the commitment of Cormac Munroe, Dean Rafferty and Bryan McGurk, this was a day for the memory-bank. Carrickmore now proceed to the All-Ireland series when the celebrations have eased for this triumph.

Strong performances throughout the field ensured that it was the Eire Ogs who settled first.

Good play from Dermot Begley, Cormac Munroe and Dean Rafferty in the defence and Bryan McGurk and Francie Hurson at midfield laid the groundwork for an encouraging start.

They were soon reaping the dividends on the scoreboard as well. Long balls into the attack created space for their forwards to utilise and Aidan Woods, Conor Grogan and Shea Munroe took full advantage.

Early pointed frees from Aidan Kelly got them going, and then they really began to make their mark up front. Conn Sweeney and Shea Munroe both fired over well-taken scores, before Aidan Woods made space for himself to leave the score 0-5 to 0-1.

The Tyrone champions were very much on top, and Aidan Kelly left them 0-6 to 0-1 ahead soon after.

It would have been even better for them as well, only for a number of disappointing wides which prevented them from going further ahead.

Still, there was absolutely no doubting their dominance approaching the half-time break. A good passing movement culminated in Conor Grogan registering a point, before Aidan Kelly fired over a brace, the first coming from a fine Cormac Munroe pass.

Everything seemed to be going according to plan at this stage.

But the period before the interval break saw them come under pressure as the Fermanagh champions finally found their range after that shaky start.

Urgent action was needed to settle things for them, and they responded with a spirited revival which left the issue very much in the balance at the break. Points from Sean Corrigan, John Duffy, John Corrigan and Caolan Duffy reduced the deficit down to just two points.

The Fermanagh side were battling better now, with Luca McCusker, Francie McBrien and Aidan Flanagan each to the fore.

Now the big question centred on whether both teams would be capable of maintaining the momentum of their first half displays when the action resumed.

Little separated the teams during the opening minutes on the resumption. But it was the Eire Og side which came good when the dust settled following the restart. Points from Aidan Kelly and a great effort courtesy of Conn Sweeney extended their lead to 0-12 to 0-8.

Minutes later came a key moment with the Eire Og goal. A good move forward resulted in Bryan McGurk surging through the centre.

The ball eventually came to substitute, Sean Og Grogan, who made no mistake with a low and hard shot to the net.

Carrickmore were now leading by 1-12 to 0-9 and confidently aiming to consolidate what was a strong lead. While John Duffy responded with a point for Lisbellaw, the pressure was now mounting on them to retrieve the situation.

Instead, there was no doubting the Eire Og determination to keeping the pressure on.

Another brilliant long range point from Aidan Kelly highlighted their desire, and moments later he added another following a foul on Shea Munroe.

There was no stopping the Tyrone side now. Dean Rafferty, Cormac Munroe and Dermot Begley were tight in defence, while the addition of Sean Og Grogan, Michael Coyle and Anthony Crossan gave them added impetus as the final stages approached.

Each attack promised much for the Eire Ogs now. This put immense pressure on the Lisbellaw defence and a second goal seemed to be inevitable at this point.

Two further scores from Aidan Kelly fired over a 65 to leave them 1-17 to 0-11, as Shea Munroe’s bursting runs caused constant problems.

Nothing less than the most dramatic of turnarounds was going to suffice for Lisbellaw now.

Francie McBrien increased their total from play before John Duffy added a pointed free. But the response of the attendance at St Tiernach’s Park spoke volumes about how the tie and the title were now almost beyond them.

Scorers

Carrickmore: Aidan Kelly 0-11 (2 ’65, 6f), Sean Og Grogan 1-0, Conn Sweeney 0-2, Conor Grogan 0-2, Shea Munroe 0-2, Aidan Woods 0-1.

Lisbellaw: John Duffy 0-5 (4f), Francie McBrien 0-4, Caolan Duffy 0-2, Ciaran Corrigan 0-2, Luca McCusker 0-1, Sean Corrigan 0-1.

Teams

Carrickmore: Conor McElhatton, Cillian Kerr, Oran McKee, Conall McKee, Dermot Begley, Cormac Munroe, Dean Rafferty, Francie Hurson, Bryan McGurk, Conor Gorgan, Aidan Kelly, Aidan Woods, Seamus Sweeney, Conn Sweeney, Shea Munroe. Subs: Sean Og Grogan for A Woods (34), Michael Coyle for C Kerr (35), Anthony Crossan for F Hurson (45), Donal Sweeney for B McGurk (54), Cahir Munroe for C Sweeney (60).

Lisbellaw: Mark Curry, Ciaran Duffy, Ronan McGurn, Dylan Bannon, Caolan Duffy, Luca McCusker, Adam McShea, Francie McBrien, Aidan Flanagan, Ryan Bogue, Sean Corrigan, John Duffy, Jimmy Torney. Subs: JP McGarry for R Bogue (17), Daniel Teague for A McShea (22), Rory Porteous for C Duffy (37), Eoin Cleary for D Bannon (54), Ben Corrigan for S Corrigan (59).