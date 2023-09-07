Carrickmore Reserves seal the league title

IT was case of the winner takes it all at Páirc Colmcille last Thursday as An Charraig Mhór and Killyclogher went to battle for the Division One Reserve League title.

The visitors raced into an early 1-2 to 0-0 lead thanks to a Patrick Corcoran goal and points from Caolan O’Hagan and Mark Hayes. Carmen scores from Stephen Grogan, Paul Carty and Caolan Daly reduced the deficit, but Killyclogher hit back through Oran Toal and Marc Flanagan to go in leading 1-5 to 0-6 at the break.

A Martin Penrose brace and a long range effort from Tiarnan McGarrity put the home side into the lead for the first time but Killyclogher replied through Robbie Porter and Mark Hayes points. Stephen Grogan and Oran Toal exchanged scores before a Conor Gormley effort left a point in the game going down the final stretch.

A converted free by Stephen Grogan levelled the game in injury time before Martin Penrose had the final say when he swung the ball over the bar to seal a one-point victory for the home side and with it the Division One title.

An Charraig Mhór topped the league at the end up unbeaten with 28 points – 13 wins and 2 draws in the 2023 season.