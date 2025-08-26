Cassidy rescues a draw for Donaghmore against Omagh

ACL DIVISION ONE

Donaghmore 1-19 Omagh 3-13

DONAGHMORE’S Ronan Cassidy sent over a last-gasp two point free to salvage a share of the spoils for his side in a game that produced the most unlikeliest of draws on Friday night.

With two minutes of normal time remaining Omagh trailed by nine points yet remarkably three goals in as many minutes helped nudge them ahead before Cassidy saved the day for the hosts.

In a frantic finale Barry Tierney, Danny McCrossan and Oisin Miller goaled with a two pointer from Adam Groogan putting Omagh ahead three minutes into injury time.

The contest never looked like producing a draw. After an early three points from Omagh, Donaghmore replied adding eight points without reply through the second quarter to lead by seven at the break.

Cassidy was outstanding for the hosts as Noah Grimes, Conor Cush and Ryan Cush put serious pressure on the Omagh defence with Sean Donaghy and centre back Jude McNally bossing the backline. Tierney, Callum Daly, Sean Laird and Conor O’Donnell were dogged for the visitors.

While both teams had players returning from long term injury, Conor Cush and Joey Clarke for the hosts and Danny McCrossan for Omagh, St Patricks’s lost the services of Conor O’Neill who appeared to suffer a recurrence of a shoulder problem.

Donaghmore dominated the kick outs after a double of points from O’Donnell and a well taken 45 from Niall McCrory put Omagh ahead. Fergal Donaghy had pulled a point back for St Patrick’s before Cassidy took the ball through to finish past McCrory.

St Enda’s pulled level through a well executed move that teed up Damian McGuigan on twelve minutes; that was their last point for eighteen minutes though as the hosts took over.

Cormac McCann kickstarted the scoring spree with further contributions from the Cushs, Ryan and Conor, Grimes and Rory McGee as they also hit several wides.

A late Fionbarr Taggart point from the right ended the rout on the half-time whistle with Donaghmore seven up. Both teams had early chances on the restart, Peter McKenna and Pat Bradley went close before Omagh clawed back with a brace of points from O’Donnell.

Grimes crashed an effort into the side netting, McGee pointed from long range as Joey Clarke returned after long term injury and helped Donaghy to a second point.

McCrory again denied Grimes as the dominance of the home attack continued unabated with Cassidy and Donaghy landing points. Donaghmore looked home and hosed despite Tom Donaghy’s point and superb two pointer from tireless Tierney.

Ryan and Conor Cush points heading into the home straight opened the gap out to nine again.

Cue the most remarkable of comebacks. Tierney collected the ball on the right after a slow build up and slammed in a goal, as the kick out wasn’t dealt with O’Donnell and Donaghy combined to send McCrossan through for a rocket to the net before Groogan dropped over the equalising two pointer from the right.

Clarke looked to have won the game for Donaghmore with a great point yet when Conan Campbell went down Omagh were awarded a penalty. Home keeper Cormac McCartan pushed out Miller’s initial shot although he could do noting with the rebound and Omagh were two up. The late free from the left in the fading light salvaged the point in what had been a thrilling climax.

Scorers

Donaghmore: Ronan Cassidy 1-3 (1t/p) Fergal Donaghy 0-4, Ryan Cush, Cormac Mc Cann, Rory McGee, Noah Grimes and Conor Cush 0-2 each, Joey Clarke and Peter McKenna 0-1 each.

Omagh: Barry Tierney 1-2 (1t/p), Conor O’Donnell 0-4, Oisin Miller 1-1, Danny Mc Crossan 1-0, Adam Groogan 0-2 (1t/p) Niall Mc Crory, Damian Mc Guigan, Fionbarr Taggart and Tom Donaghy 0-1 each

Teams

Donaghmore: Cormac McCartan, Paul McCann, Sean Donaghy, Dermot McCann, Conor O’Neill, Jude McNally, Rory McGee, Peter Mc Kenna, Tom Grimes, Cormac McCann, Fergal Donaghy, Ronan Cassidy, Noah Grimes, Ryan Cush, Conor Cush: Subs: Ronan Donnelly for O’Neill, Joey Clarke for McGee, James McCann for McNally, John McKenna for McKenna

Omagh: Niall McCrory; Ben Groogan, Aidan Clarke, Ciaran Mc Laughlin, Barry Tierney, Callum Daly, Damian McGuigan, Pat Bradley, Sean Laird, Dan Haigney, Oisin Miller, Connor O’Donnell, Jason Mc Anulla, Fionnbarr Taggart, Cormac Taggart. Subs: Adam Groogan for C Taggart, Danny McCrossan for F Taggart, Tom Donaghy for Haigney, Conan Campbell for Mc Anulla,

Referee: Andrew McKenna